Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state has denied allegations leveled against in the Pandora Paper series, saying he did not break any Nigeria law as alleged in the leaked report.

The governor, while reacting to a global investigative story tagged,’’ The Pandora Papers said the allegations contained in the online series of his failure to resign his directorship of Aranda Overseas Corporation in 2011 as a political office holder are false.

He also denied any link with one Mr. Kolawole Aluko, let alone going into a business deal or transaction with him.

In the report it was alleged that governor Oyetola did not resign his directorship of a foreign based company even as Chief of Staff to the immediate past governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and that he bought a forfeited property from one Kolawole Aluko said to be a fugitive.

A statement by his press secretary, Ismail Omipidan stated that when Oyetola took up political appointment, he surrendered his shareholding of the alleged company.

“Since 2011 till date, he has had no association, dealings and business transactions with the said company, as he is neither a director nor shareholder of the said company.

“He, therefore, could not have acquired the said property in 2017 either directly or through the said company as being alleged.

“As a matter of fact, Oyetola has no relationship or link with the alleged owner of the property, Mr Kolawole Aluko, let alone go into a business deal or transaction with him.

The statement averred that Oyetola also complied fully with the law of the land by exiting Global Investments Offshore Limited, as a Director in 2011, upon his appointment as the Chief of Staff.