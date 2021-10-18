A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has disclosed that he was yet to receive a formal invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his offshore business deals as revealed by the Pandora Papers.

It was widely reported over the weekend that the anti-graft commission had invited the former vice presidential candidate of the PDP to face questioning over his secret business dealings and offshore accounts exposed in the Pandora papers leak.

A statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday, signed by Valentine Obienyem, said a reaction which quoted him as requesting the EFCC to make their investigations public, among other remarks did not emanate from him.

According to him, “Obi is yet to receive the letter from the EFCC, which he read on social media like others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From what is circulating, the letter appears to have been sent to an office he is no longer part of and is yet to reach him.”