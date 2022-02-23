The seven-man panel investigating the allegations against the Zamfara State deputy Gov. Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, has submitted its report to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

The chairman of the panel, Halidu Tanko Soba, who led the panel to the Assembly, directed his deputy, Mr. Oladipo Opekseyin, SAN to present the report on behalf of the panel.

He stressed that the panel has done its best in handling the assignment given to it with utmost integrity.

According to him, the panel has not given the report or submit to anybody and nobody has copies of the report except the Assembly Speaker.

Responding, Speaker Magarya, while welcoming the panel to the Assembly, commended it for a job well-done.

The speaker promised to handle the report with utmost care and work strictly based on constitutional provisions, especially Section 188 of the constitution.

