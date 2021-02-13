By BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

Operators of Crytocurrency have been thrown into a panic as commercial banks have commenced freezing of accounts belonging to the digital currency operators in compliance with the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Some of the operators had expressed hope that the directive by the apex bank would be reversed following the invitation by the Senate, asking the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, to appear before the lawmakers.

But a letter of notification sent to account owners yesterday indicated that the banks have commenced the action.

In one of the letter by First Bank titled, “Mandatory closure of account”, the bank said, “Further to its earlier directives that dealing in Cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for Cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has written the letter: BSD/DIR/GEN/LAB/14/001 dated 5 February 2021, to direct that all banks, non-bank financial institutions and other financial institutions should identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating Cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.

“In line with the Central Bank of Nigeria directives, please be informed that any account identified as transacting in or operating Cryptocurrency exchanges within our system will be closed accordingly.”

LEADERSHIP Weekend also gathered that Crytocurrency operators with accounts linked to GTB and Access Banks said they received such messages informing them of the closure of their accounts.

Many operators expressed concern regarding what will happen to their monies trapped inside the accounts that have been closed.

The CBN had issued a five-page statement clarifying its position on cryptocurrencies after a regulatory warning to local banking insticryptoutions last week Friday sent shockwaves through the social media.

In a statement on Sunday, the apex bank said the letter was only a reminder that cryptocurrencies were not legal tender in Nigeria and was reiterating a position the bank has held since 2017, not imposing new restrictions on the industry.

“It is important to clarify that the CBN circular of Feb. 5, 2021, did not place any new restrictions on cryptocurrencies, given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through CBN’s circular dated Jan. 12, 2017, not to use, hold, trade and/or transact in cryptocurrencies,” the statement said.