BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Unknown Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Monday night shot dead a female student of the Benue State University, Makurdi who is identified as Jessica Agee.

This is even as the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the killing of the female student, adding that her corpse has been deposited at the morgue while investigation is in progress.

Our Correspodent gathered that the gunmen stormed the residence of the young undergraduate at Gyado Villa and shot her dead.

It was also gathered that the suspected cultists have gone on rampage Monday afternoon where they had gone to disrupt students who were taken their final examinations shooting sporadically in the air

An eyewitness, a student of the University, who simply identified himself as Loveth said some cult members had on Monday stormed the second Campus of the University.

Loveth explained that the suspected cultists took over the second Campus of the institution and shot sporadically which disrupted students of Mass Communication who were taken their final paper.

He added that the suspected cultists later regrouped and invaded some students hostel shooting sporadically where they killed Jessica.

When Contacted on phone, the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof Ortor Emmanuel, after listening to our Correspodent said he was not aware of the incidences, saying, he was ill.