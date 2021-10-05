Gunmen yesterday caused confusion among residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital as they shot sporadically into the air.

The panic-stricken residents fled in different directions while parents rushed to schools to pick up their children and wards.

LEADERSHIP learnt that shootings were mostly in Item Street, Egbu Road, Naze, Okigwe Road, World Bank Road, Okigwe Road and Douglas Road.

Some residents said the gunmen action was prompted by the refusal of the people to comply with the sit-at-home order of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Business premises were immediately closed by their owners, which turned Owerri into a ghost town.

Banks, markets, and other private businesses were shutdown for fear of being attacked by the hoodlums.

However, the Imo State Police Command and other security agencies have beefed up security in strategic locations to forestall the breakdown of law and order.