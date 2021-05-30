There was panic in Anambra State yesterday following rumours of an attack on five soldiers in Ihiala area of the state.

Commuters passing through major entry and exit routes in the state, especially the Niger Bridge Head entry point from Asaba in nearby Delta State, Amansea border to Enugu State as well as Amorka boundary with Imo State experienced serious gridlock because of tightened security checks.

Passengers were forced to disembark and trek with their hands raised up while passing through the check-points.

There were fears especially in the major cities of Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka as well as Ekwulobia and Ihiala over the heightening insecurity in the state, especially the killing of security operatives and destruction of their operational facilities.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Anambra State police command, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, told LEADERSHIP SUNDAY that some hoodlums at about 8.40pm on Friday attacked soldiers at a check-point in Ihiala and destroyed their operational vehicles.

He, however, could not ascertain the level of casualties as he said investigation was still being carried out at the time of speaking to our correspondent yesterday.

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano yesterday banned use of commercial tricycles and shuttles buses in the state between 7pm and 6am daily.

The action according to the governor was taken in view of the prevailing insecurity in the state.