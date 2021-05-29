Panic has gripped Umuahia, the Abia State capital following reports of attack on the State Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), along Uzuakoli road, by unknown gunmen.

Sporadic gunshots were heard from Ugwunchara area down to the police facility, which have sent the residents running for cover even as traffic gridlocks along the major roads have left many stranded.

LEADERSHIP efforts to speak with the state’s command public relations officer (PPRO), Superintendent Geoffrey Ogbonna, on his mobile phone as at press time proved unsuccessful.