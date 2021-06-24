Nwagbo Chidera Oliver better known as Pankeeroy, is one of Nigeria’s leading social media comedians.

Pankee as he is fondly called by his teeming fans has revealed that he is all set to create history in world’s entertainment sector with the release of his Skit Album titled, Through The Storm.

“I’ve been working on this project for a while now and I guess it’s time to reveal to the world a Brand new Pankee vibe!

Through the storm represents the ups and downs in my life, prevailing through all the challenges, experiences and personal deep battles the world isn’t aware about. its a skit album the first of its kind in the world by a content creator

This album was made to show my diversity as an entertainer inspiring the world with positivity, creativity, uniqueness and happiness through my comedy, dance videos and the intellectual contents I create.

The name carries the message.

“Through the storms,” he hinted.

Shedding more lights on Through The Storm, Pankeeroy who graduated from Redeemer’s University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, further avowed, “this is a Skit Album and the first of its kind in the world!

The album contains unique story lines and special features from known creators, actors and actresses in the space some of with include :- Lasisi Elenu, Zicsaloma, Priscy, CaramelPlug , Shankscomics, Nonsmiraj, Fhavour, Izzyodigie and too many other Special acts that would be revealed in the content. Some of the videos on this album was shot and edited by different video editors with different editing specialty and uniqueness some of which are: Avalon Okpe, Edem Victor, David Cliq, Marius Carl, Ife, Paulsap and some other video directors.”

Creatives who also played key roles and contributed to the success of Pankeeroy’s Skit Album include Specdo, Chargie, Ninja, F.D , Zamora, Tasanda, IVD, Miz Vonny, Just cakes and catering , Obi’s Gallery and too many others.

Through the storm would be aired on all Pankeeroy platforms, Instagram @pankeeroy YouTube @pankeeroy Twitter @pankeeroy