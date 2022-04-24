The minister for communication and digital economy, Isa Ali Pantami made a shocking revelation last week when he visited the House of Representatives. Pantami said Nigeria was capable of producing Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) cards enough to service African countries.

Since the announcement, I couldn’t but wonder why the production had not commenced and why the largest economy in Africa would only announce its potential capabilities instead of demonstrating the same.

The minister had in 2021 made a similar disclosure, that Nigeria had the wherewithal to produce SIM cards and smartphones. Pantami during a media briefing organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) professional forum in June 2021 said Nigeria could now produce about 200 million SIMS yearly.

He said this was beside the country’s capacity to produce 60-70 per cent of smartphone components and SIM cards locally.

“We came up with a policy that we wanted Nigeria to produce a minimum of 60 to 70 per cent of what we need in the telecommunications sector in the next two to three years locally and we have started it “When this administration came in, even SIM cards were imported into country, but as of today, the Federal Government has provided an enabling environment for the private sector and we now have the capacity to produce SIM cards, not only for our consumption but for the African continent.

“We have the capacity to produce a minimum of 200 million SIMS yearly. We have provided an enabling environment for the private sector to start the production of smartphones,” he stated in 2021.

However, Pantami, re-echoed his position during his visit to the House of Representatives, specifically briefed members of the House of Representatives on the importance of an Executive Bill seeking to create an enabling environment for technology innovators in Nigeria to maximise their potentials by becoming job creators in the ICT sector.

The bill titled “a Bill for an Act to Provide for the Creation and Development of an Enabling Environment for Technology Enabled Startups in Nigeria,” according to the minister will attract serious investment to expand numerous business ideas by young Nigerians who come up with problem-solving innovations on daily basis without having to depend on government for sustainability.

The minister who noted that the private sector controls 91 per cent of financial inflow into the economy as demonstrated by available statistics, said the bill, if passed into law will encourage investors seeking to expand innovative ideas, just as he gave instances of 5 leading startups in Africa originating from Nigeria.

“There are 7 Unicorns in Africa and 5 have roots in Nigeria with offices but registered in other countries due to lack of enabling laws to protect their innovations and investment.

“One of the startups that came up in 2018, by 2020, their value rose to $3trn which is the largest in Africa, and they are based in Lagos.

“The essence of this bill first of all is to create jobs for the teeming youths through these innovations and improve the economy,” Pantami said.

He added that “funding can’t be an issue because the Private sector controls 91 per cent of financial inflow into the economy,” and that “the Council is to create an enabling environment for inventors to come in and invest in the startups which is what obtains anywhere in the world.”

While I am tempted to agree with the minister on his planned funding for startups under the new law, which he said would be in form of soft loans aides by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority with flexible interest rates and repayment timeline, proper scrutiny of the planned arrangement is necessary.

Could Pantami have announced Nigeria’s potential to produce SIM cards to get lawmakers to buy into supporting the bill? While the answer looks positive in the affirmative, it is not convincing that the lack of any legislation was responsible for the country’s inability to produce, and as such, I do not think that the legislature is the answer.