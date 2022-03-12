Key stakeholders in the Nigerian telecoms sector and beyond are set to brainstorm to actualise implementation of the national policy on the fifth generation (5G) technology in Nigeria to spur socio-economic gains.

Following the recent launch of National Policy on 5G for Digital Economy by President Muhammadu Buhari, Business Metrics Nigeria has put together the second edition of its Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PAIFo) to drive the 5G policy to fruition.

The forum, slated for Thursday March 31, 2022 at Radisson BLU Hotel, Isaac Jones, Ikeja, Lagos with the theme: ‘Ascertaining Full Readiness to Make 5G work in Nigeria’, will be led by the honourable minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Pantami as the special guest of honour.

Also, the executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta who has confirmed his participation, would be delivering a keynote address at the forum.

According to the organisers, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele, will also be delivering a paper at the forum to address forex shortage for importation of telecoms equipment that has remained a bottleneck over the years, and how special forex window can be created for 5G forex demands.

In addition, the director-general of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Engineer Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi is billed to deliver a paper on application of 5G to the various sectors of the economy to evolve smart agriculture, telemedicine, e-learning, smart security and smart industries in the country to power the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

Speaking on the forum, the lLead eecutive, PIAFo and managing editor, Business Metrics Nigeria, Omobayo Azeez, said: “The socio-economic benefits of 5G is enormous and every serious country will not only be interested in deploying the network but to also try to get it right. Since Nigeria is now leading other West African countries in the 5G race, we cannot afford any try and error.

“This second edition of PIAFo is private sector-led and most probably the last gathering of stakeholders across various sectors before 5G is eventually delivered to Nigerians. It is our aim that the forum would unearth a nexus of use cases that will further make investment cases for 5G to power its coverage in Nigeria, while also ensuring that no stone is left unturned in terms of regulatory demands to establish and sustain the 5G ecosystem.”

Other participants billed for the 5G forum include mobile network operators, towers and fibre companies, internet service providers (ISPs), satellite operators, state government agencies, infrastructure companies, banks, manufacturers, advocacy group, data protection and cybersecurity firms and agencies, the press, among others

