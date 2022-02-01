Minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ibrahim Ali Pantami, and the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa have advocated for more awareness on the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation to protect the personal information of citizens and legal residents in the country.

This was the focus of this year’s World Privacy Day with the themes, “Stop, Thinks and Connect” held in Abuja.

This year’s event is the second major awareness campaign following the issuance of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in 2019 to ensure Nigerian businesses are conducted within global standards on data protection and privacy.

In his remarks, Pantami said Nigeria is recognized globally among the countries doing well in data protection. He said “when it comes to data protection, creating awareness and many more, Nigeria comes third after the UK, US.”

He said the main reason the government came up with data protection legislation was because many institutions of government did not respect the data privacy of individuals under their custody.

“Our law recognises data privacy, data safety and data protection but there was not a comprehensive document to prescribe punishment or the guideline of dealing with data and many more. Breaching of data was the common practice,” he said.

“Regulations are not to set up traps to catch some people but to create awareness so that such offense would not be committed and this is what the regulation has achieved. And this sector has become another important sub-sector when it comes to job creation, independence, essentiality, relevance and to revenue generation.

“What is being generated under data protection regulation is mind boggling. It is because of this that I think that the journey so far is highly commendable and I think in 2022 we will be able to consolidate our achievements,” he added.

He promised that Nigeria will also establish a data protection institution that will work together with NITDA, NCC and other stakeholders to ensure the enforcement of privacy, data security and many more.

He said that in terms of revenue generation, the digital economy has achieved more than 500% increase, adding that the ministry has trained over 500, 000 Nigerians in capacity building and completed 1667 ICT interventions all over the country.

In his remarks, Inuwa, the NITDA boss, said the World Privacy Day was to create awareness so that citizens will know their rights and not to end up being controlled by the big companies that process data.

“The objective is to let the data collectors and processors follow a proper way of dealing with personal data because we should have ethics in what we do. We should also promote compliance to data protection regulation so that we can position Nigeria well to add value to the digital economy.

A director in NITDA, Vincent Olatuntuji, presented Nigeria Data Protection Regulations Performance Report of 2020-2021.