Minister of communication and digital economy, Ali Pantami, yesterday declined comment on the allegation by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) challenging his appointment as a professor of Cybersecurity by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

While fielding a question after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the State House, Abuja, Pantami said “no comment.”

He insisted that he was not disposed to reacting since the matter was in court.

ASUU had on Monday described the professorship awarded to Pantami as illegal.

At a media briefing held at the University of Lagos at the end of its two-day meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC), ASUU said the review of the processes that led to Pantami’s appointment were against the laid-down procedures within the university system.

In September, 2021, Pantami was among seven academics who were elevated by the council of FUTO to the position of professorship at the council’s 186th meeting.

