Minister of communications and digital economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, will receive the ‘Most Outstanding Minister of the Year 2021’ award for in sustaining ICT exponential growth and the digitization of Nigeria’s emerging economy.

His emergence was based on a credible selection process which includes online voting.

According to the organisers of the “Elite Exclusive Magazine Public Lecture and Award/Dinner Nigh”’, Dr. Pantami was able to deploy sterling leadership skills to position the ICT sector as the fastest growing sector in 2020, recording 14.70 per cent growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020.

A statement by the publisher, Ubom Mboutidem, said among other efforts of the minister is the commissioning of emergency communication centres across the country.

Other awardees at the event slated for 22nd June, 2021 at the Golden Hall of Chelsea Hotel, Abuja, are Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja (Most Outstanding Vice-Chancellor of the Year 2021).