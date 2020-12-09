The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to order suspension and activation of new SIM cards.

This he said was to allow an audit of the Subscriber Registration Database.

Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, that this was in line with Federal Government’s desire to consolidate the achievement of September 2019 SIM card registration.

Adinde explained that the objective of the audit was to verify and ensure compliance by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with the set quality standards and requirements as issued by the ministry and the commission.

“Accordingly, Mobile Network Operators are hereby directed to immediately suspend the sale, registration and activation of new SIM cards until the audit is concluded, and government has conveyed the new direction.

“Where it is absolutely necessary, exemption may be granted in writing by the commission, following approval from the government.

“MNOs are to please note that non-compliance with this directive will be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating licence,” he said.

He urged all citizens to immediately secure Digital Identification from the National Identity Management Commission and submit it to the Network Operators as the minister earlier directed in January