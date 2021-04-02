ADVERTISEMENT

BY MARK ITSIBOR |

Minister of communications and digital economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami yesterday presented cheques amounting to N125 million to four entrepreneurs and innovators who were adjudged winners of Jaiz Bank’s Covid-19 challenge competition.

The challenge is part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility aimed at spurring ideas and innovation on how to curb the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Presenting the cheques to the winners, Pantami urged them to prudently utilize the funds to grow their businesses and challenge themselves to more innovations and superior ideas.

He said: “I congratulate all those that participated in the competition. This is not the end of it. You are just beginning. I urge you to be consistent, persevere and steadfast and I am sure that with consistency, we will get another Dangote from the winners of today.

“I commend Jaiz Bank for making this sacrifice by providing this huge money to support the growth of the winners’ concepts. The Federal Government is proud of you. I hope these innovators would use the money judiciously.”