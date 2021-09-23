The minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has tasked the management and staff of NIGCOMSAT Limited on a new Key Performance Index (KPI) capable of transforming the agency into an opportunity-driven entity.

The managing director, NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Dr. Abimbola Alale, revealed this while unveiling two new subsidiary companies at the just-concluded NIGCOMSAT stakeholders’ forum, with the theme, ‘NIGCOMSAT Ltd: The Present and The Future.’

Dr Alale said that based on the directives of the minister, NIGCOMSAT is strategically positioning itself for potential opportunities and risks, hence the creation of operational structures to facilitate its business aspirations.

“As we strive to achieve our vision to be the leading satellite communication solutions provider in Nigeria and Africa, NIGCOMSAT in 2020, obtained approval to form two subsidiary companies (SUBCOs).

“Firstly, is the Satellite Infrastructure Company (SIC) which should provide satellite upstream services such as Transponder Leasing, and In-orbit-Testing (IOT) services, Carrier Spectrum Management (CSM) services’ etc. Secondly, the Satellite Broadband and Broadcasting Company (SBBC) set to provide satellite downstream services such as broadband internet services, broadcasting (DTH) services, amongst others,” she explained.

The stakeholders’ forum that was held in Lagos gave NIGCOMSAT an opportunity to take stock of its achievements in the preceding years. It was also the perfect avenue for channel partners and stakeholders in the telecoms industry to review NIGCOMSAT’s performance and operations.

The erstwhile executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, lamented that most Nigerian port terminals operate like market places, with crowds of people clustering around containers because they transact businesses manually.

According to him, automation of the port system will solve delay, revenue leakages as well as corruption and improve efficiency.

“The port is having problems with reforms and claims processes which are mostly manual. Also, the integration of the systems is needed because anybody can have an online presence but there is a need to integrate with the banks for example and even the Nigeria Customs Services,” he said.

He maintained that digitalisation would promote cleanliness in the port environment and tackle illegal trading activities that degrade the environment.

On his part, the managing director, Inland Containers Nigeria Limited (ICNL), Ismail Yusuf, lamented over the time and revenue lost to manual stacking of containers at the seaports, stressing that time is always lost to searching for containers which are manually stacked inside the port terminals during cargo evacuation.

According to the ICNL boss, “Nigerian port operators are still stacking containers manually. Anytime our trucks are in the ports to pick cargoes, we spend one hour or more looking for where our containers have been positioned. You know the port terminals are a large expanse of yard filled with different containers scattered everywhere.

“Locating your own container in the midst of the multitude of containers sometimes costs our personnel about an hour or more. In South Africa, they no longer stack containers manually. When we visited the port of Durban, containers were stacked electronically. As a truck is coming in, the truck driver already knows where the containers he is to evacuate are located.

“The truck driver just drives straight to the location which he has already been told by the terminal operator, and he picks up his container and leaves. Unfortunately, we are not there yet in Nigeria. Containers litter the port terminals and locating your consignment sometimes can be herculean,” he lamented.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a clearing agent operating at the Apapa port complex, Chukwudi Okwudili, said bill of lading submission at both the Tin-Can Island port and Apapa port to shipping companies is done manually.

Okwudili explained that the process is time consuming, tedious and breeds corruption, adding that only Maersk Line collects bills of lading electronically. “Aside Maersk Line, every other operator collects bills manually. So how do you expect people to stop coming to the ports?

“The government keeps talking about an automated port environment where you can sit in your house and clear your cargoes online, but when some shipping firms and terminal operators won’t provide an avenue for you to submit your bill of lading or other documents electronically, won’t you come to the port environment?” He asked.

Another agent, Johnson Onyemekhara explained that lack of automation at Nigerian ports has led to continued human presence and this has contributed to why Nigerian ports are not competitive and efficient.

“Leading ports around the world are automated and we cannot allow Apapa and Tin-Can ports to lag behind in this regard. We cannot continue to have a multitude of people besieging our ports every day. Human contact is dangerous.

“Human contacts are anti-efficiency. Once you have human contact, corruption sets in. Once there are human contacts, we will have delays at the ports. Some people don’t even have any business being at the ports. In advanced climes, people move millions of tons of cargo via their computers. They don’t come to the ports but rather conduct their transactions online,” he said.