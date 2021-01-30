AZA MSUE, writes on the bad and good sides of the Old and New Panteka, Kaduna popular markets. Panteka, is the oldest fabrication skills hub in northern Nigeria and being regarded as the ‘oil wells’ for traders and artisans. The new Panteka deals with auto motor and motorcycle spare parts. Both markets are big employers of labour for the unemployed

But the flea market in Kaduna, the famous Panteka Old Market, which is the one in question is located on Enugu Street opposite the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna.

Unconfirmed cases like this are researched more just like the story that makes the round that the market was said to have been established in 1969.

The market, for decades, has waged war against poverty and remained one of the major employers of labour and skilled centres.

According to historians, the market was said to have been named after a woman called Panteka, who fabricated and sold aluminium pots at ‘Yantinka’ part of the market.

One of the community elders, Yusuf Gambo, 78, said the market began big when many traders joined the scraps and second hand goods business in an open space in the Kaduna metropolis.

Findings show that, the Panketa market which many equate with “Taiwan” and “Aba markets” of Kaduna has different sections of business; from designing and fabrication of interior decor to household materials.

The old market also hosted thousands of skilled workers and artisans such as welders, carpenters, panel beaters, painters, metal fabricators, iron benders, paint makers, builders among others plying their daily businesses. It also has over 4,000 shops and mini workshops.

Despite the daily business activities by majority of the traders and artisans, allegations of buying and selling of stolen vehicles and fairly-used products have been levelled against some traders at the new Panteka market.

Our correspondent who visited the market gathered that the New Panteka is fast becoming a hub for such illicit activities.

According to some workers in the market, some unidentified traders buy such stolen vehicles and goods at the cheaper rate.

Our correspondent further noticed that some of the second-hand products sold at both Panteka markets have no original receipts as the traders care more about the profit than the source of the goods.

At the extension of the old market ‘New Panteka Market’ located at Bypass Express Way, Kaduna established in 1983, the traders with over 5,000 shops deal mostly with auto-motor and motorcycle spare parts of all kinds and buying of vehicle scraps. They butcher vehicles into spare parts, repair vehicles and motorcycles.

A source narrated that the stolen vehicles taken to the new Panteka market were sometimes sold to spare parts dealers who dismantled the vehicles and sell as spare parts to their customers, one of the traders revealed.

Another worker at New Panteka market claimed that the stolen vehicles usually brought to the market without number plates, believed by many to be Tokunbo (second-hand) are actually acquired illicitly.

An artisan in the new Panteka market who spoke on the condition of anonymity over fear of sanction explained that it happened frequently.

He said, “It is true, stolen vehicles are being sold here at New Panteka market. Sometimes, they bring these vehicles without plate numbers, after buying such a vehicle the dealer would repaint it and resell it or dismantle the entire vehicle and sell it as spare parts. They sell a stolen vehicle worth N4m or more for N300,000 to N400,000, sometimes even N200,000. They would sell such to buyers without wasting much time. They know their customers who buy such vehicles from them. Not everybody would agree to buy such vehicles from them here. No fewer than 80 per cent of motor spare parts dealers here will not buy such questionable cars. Only a greedy few ones among them here do such a business.”

An apprentice who identified himself as Don said Toyota is one of the vehicles parts that are in high demand and the most stolen vehicle nowadays.

“The types of vehicle parts I hear about them most here are Toyota and Honda parts. The vehicles I mentioned are being stolen more than others because of the value. Many of the vehicles especially the stolen ones are being sold without particulars here. Several times some security operatives investigating a stolen vehicle, do contact their friends in this market to be on the watch about a particular car, if they see it here they should alert them,” he said.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, Secretary General New Panteka Market Union, Auwal Yakubu, dismissed the allegation of buying stolen vehicles.

“The allegation of buying stolen vehicles is not true, many people are saying anything about this market but what I know is we have control over our members. Some people when they see us butchering of a vehicle assume it is a stolen vehicle but it is. Our members are decent. Even our constitution is against such practice. If a member is caught in such act, the union would send them out of the market. Although, in an environment like this you won’t know everybody character but it is very difficult for such thing to happen here in this market. We have 36 to 37 trade associations controlling their members. We have the Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, these three major tribes as our Union leaders”

However, another apprentice countered the new Panteka market union:” A union leader will always protect dues and the union members even if one is doing a wrong thing. He can’t tell you some of my members are buying stolen vehicles, unionists are like politician, no politician will tell you my followers steal an election. The majority of the traders are doing genuine business, only a few bad eggs among them are spoiling the name of this place,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts to speak with the divisional police officer in charge of Kurmin Mashi, divisional headquarters over the reported buying of stolen vehicles at the new Panteka market were not successful as police men at the counter told our correspondent that the DPO was busy and would only attend to any inquiry next week.

Photos: activities at the entrance of New Panteka market, ByePass Expressway,Kaduna. Photos by Aza Msue