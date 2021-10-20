A splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which emerged with a new executive from last Saturday’s parallel congress in Plateau State has accused the police of partisanship.

The group held its congress due to the disagreement over the consensus arrangement with the loyalists of Governor Simon Lalong.

The party had produced the State Executive Committee led by Hon. Rufus Bature but the aggrieved members rejected the consensus arrangement.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the aggrieved APC members who paid for forms based on the party’s guidelines were said to have been waiting for the congress committee to issue the forms and screen them which was not done.

The members opened their parallel secretariat at Kalwa House, Jos, the state capital, after the screening committee refused to issue them forms.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday by its secretary, Hon. Nanman Maimagani Zhatau, said the APC group headed by Hon. Rufus Bature has no evidence of purchasing the party’s forms that elapsed on Monday, 11th October, 2021, to contest the state congress.

Zhatau said a group of police officers were sent to clampdown on their new secretariat at Kalwa House, where the authentic officials of the party emerged.

“It will interest you to know that this morning we have been informed that security operatives were sent to our party secretariat removing flags of our party at Kalwa House.”

He added that in order “to restore peace, unity in our party, security operatives should stay clear of political crisis, because policemen are peacemakers and not to be bought by politicians to intimidate others just like what we witness today in our secretariat.

But, the police public relations officer ASP Gabriel Ubah when contacted to comment on the development said that police are not politicians.

According to him, “there is no way police can dabble into politics, not to talk of sealing political party secretariat in the state.”

Zhatau said, “Contrary to the party’s guidelines for the conduct of the ward and local government congresses, what happened during the state congresses in Plateau State was worse than what was witnessed at the local government congresses.

“The purported state congresses which was said to have been conducted at Crest Hotel was null and void because there was neither any form of screening nor identification of people who bought the forms, but they just said that they have conducted congresses and acclaimed winners have emerged.

“The acclaimed winners cannot show evidence of their bank tellers and when they paid their money for the various positions, because the last date for the purchase of nomination forms ended on Monday 11 October, 2021.”