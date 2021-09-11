The Founder of Kpakpando Foundation, Senator Osita Izunaso, has sent a hearty congratulatory message to the minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, over the stellar performance of Team Nigeria in the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan

With the unprecedented medals haul by the Nigerian special athletes, Senator Izunaso said persons with disabilities in sports have remained the nation’s greatest source of pride and hope as they have consistently brought success, laurels in continental and global competitions more than their able counterparts.

While Nigeria won only two medals (one silver and 0ne bronze), placing 74th and best 8th among 54th African nations in the main Olympics, the Paralympians made the country prouder with 10 medals, comprising four gold one silver and five bronze, finished 33rd in the world and fourth in Africa.

Izunaso who has been severally recognised and honoured, locally, continentally and globally for his exceptional support to Nigerians with disabilities, commended the Sports Minister for the outstanding training given to the Paralympics team and hitch free organization of their games in Tokyo

The Kpakpando founder enjoined the Minister to ensure that the Olympics medalists and other members of the Paralympics are given all the necessary encouragement in terms of adequate rewards and facilities so that they continue the winning streak for the nation.

Senator Izunaso in his congratulatory message, also commended all the Paralympics medalists: Flora Ugwuanyi, Bose Omolayo, Latifat Tijani, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Laurita Onye, Olaitan Ibrahim, Eucharia Iyazi and the men’s team for making Nigeria proud in Tokyo.

“By your perseverance and thoroughness to win, you have proven that indeed success can be superbly attained regardless of any disability. You have been recognized as Sports Icons worldwide and have kept the country’s flag raised and we join the rest of the world in your joy. Kpakpando Foundation is proud of you all,” Senator Izunaso declared.