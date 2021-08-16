Ahead of the commencement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Team Nigeria’s para-athletes have assured Nigerians of an impressive outing in Tokyo.

Captain of the team, Lucy Ejike, gave assurance, saying everything is going on smoothly for the team and they are determined to meet up with the standard they have set at previous games.

“We have been training seriously to make sure we meet up with the standard we set at previous games. Everything is going well. We are confident we will bring glory to Nigeria. We have world records, so we hope to maintain the records and create new ones,” Ejike said.

Speaking in the same vein, para-powerlifter, Nnamdi Innocent, commended the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, for motivating the team. “We are grateful to the Minister for his support and encouragement, what he did for us during the lockdown will motivate us to excel in Tokyo. We have many world records and our target is to go there and make Nigeria proud.”

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games will be Nigeria’s 8th consecutive appearance since her maiden appearance at Barcelona 1992.

Nigeria had her most successful outing at Rio 2016, finishing as Africa’s best team and 17th overall in the world on the medals table with eight golds, two silver and two bronze medals.

Nigeria will participate in four events at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. The events are powerlifting, para-athletics, para-table Tennis and para rowing. The team is expected to depart for Japan this week.