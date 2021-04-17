We all know it is impossible to maintain a home without misunderstandings but when we decide to ignore our surroundings totally then we leave behind a never fading stench of the issue at hand.

Children will pick up (and even upgrade) whatever we show them. This is why it is important, while raising them to ensure we watch what we do when they can see and hear us, or even when we feel they cannot because in the end, they can and it will influence them.

It is bad enough that you are having issues, if you are, but keep your children out of it, keep them away from the venue of your bout then go on and protect them from the effect of it.

Children who witness the physical fights of parents get taught that violence is a solution. They end up in more fights in school and become bullies (Strangely, bullies tend to perform the least intellectually).

Keep voices down even when you are celebrating. They pick up what they think is acceptable from the way you behave. Loud parents will most likely have loud children but that’s not all, them being loud tends to always evolve into other things. Being loud works well with being violent.

Insults hurled freely can do no good to the situation at hand and to the children who can hear you. The children are already mixing being violent with being loud, now they are sharpening their insult skills. This can only be a disaster for trouble.

It matters very little how well you and your partner are able to resolve things, you do so as adults and most likely behind closed doors and hushed voices. This part is hidden from the children in front of whom you went explosive and further compounded by their inability to grasp the necessary as children.

Not all violent children are anti social. Some are social the way they have been taught to be.

I knew people as a child whose parents or siblings will come with them to a fight scene on a playground to make sure their ward wins the fight. Now that I think about it again, that was grossly irresponsible. When children act like children, adults need to act like adults. It doesn’t matter who started it, your duty is to resolve without being partial. I didn’t like that side of my mum then, she didn’t care if I was the victim, get involved in a fight and you are guilty of that so more that anything, I wouldn’t even want her to know I was in a fight.

The television has content rating for a reason. If before the programme it says there will be scenes unsuitable for children, you don’t justify their watching it with anything, do not let them watch. This will sound very unrealistic to a lot of people, same people who will express shock at strange songs and behaviours.

Children pick up everything even unspoken moods so please watch what goes on around them. It can be very embarrassing for a parent to have a child repeat inappropriate statements in public, sometimes very sensitive things that shouldn’t be said in public but what do they know? They are children.

You cannot blame them if you did not do your own job as an adult in the first place.

With the internet now a major part of our lives, it has become all too important to also watch what sort of content we put up. Many of us are visibly violent in comments and posts on platforms which children now have access to.