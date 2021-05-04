BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Parents of the kidnapped students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka in Kaduna State on Tuesday staged a protest at the National Assembly complex Abuja, over the continued abduction of their children.

The protesters, who included members of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution are lamenting over what they described as the negligence of Kaduna State and Federal Governments in securing the release of the children.

They chanted songs of solidarity and displayed placards demanding prompt rescue of the students as they were joined by the publisher of SaharaReporers online newspaper and convener, RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and the leader of the Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, among other activists.

“Education is our right! Safety is our right! Freedom is our right! Free Afaka 29! ” the parents and students chanted as they marched to the National Assembly.

The protesters had earlier gathered at the Unity Fountain before proceeding to the National Assembly complex.

The main entrance of the National Assembly was, however, manned by security agents who denied the protesters entry to the complex.

Recall that March 11, 2021, 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State were abducted from their hostels by bandits dressed in military uniform.

10 of the students were released in two batches of five each but 29 others have remained in captivity with the abductors demanding millions of naira as ransom.