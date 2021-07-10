Parents of the kidnapped students of the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Yauri in Kebbi State have called on the state government to immediately find a means of bringing back their children or face massive protests.

The president of Yauri Emirate Youths Association for Political Development who is also a father of one of the students, Comrade Abdulmalik Ahmed and chairman of Yauri Youths Chachanta, Association, Comrade Mubarak Bashar Baba made the call in Yauri during a town hall meeting.

They said in separate interviews with journalists that they were giving the state government one week to bring back their children.

They noted that if the government fails to do that, the parents and other leaders in the emirate would organize massive protests to show their anger and disappointment.

“My child is nine years old and he is in JSS 1, he is now with the bandits in the forest not knowing his condition and his other colloquies. We were told soon after the operation that the Kebbi state governor out of sympathy said all the affected students would be released immediately but, today nothing has been done,’’ he said.

Bandits had invaded the college in the afternoon and kidnapped over 150 students after they shot two students and killed one police officer.