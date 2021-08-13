Parents have been charged to promote reading culture in the country so that they become role models to their children.

The call was made at the recent launch in Abuja of two books: “Save the Child” and “Quest” authored by Helena Adoyi-Niyi.

The books focus on child abuse, sexual harassment and its various forms, while Adoyi-Niyi also stressed that the child is prone to various attack, sexual abuse and the need to encourage abstinence from sex before marriage.

“Quest”, a novel, dwells on the story of a young couple that battles society convention on genotype, irregular migration, and keeping faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book reviewer, Dr Ebunoluwa Ibibo, emphasised that although every child is vulnerable to abuse, the girl-child is particularly more vulnerable in the society.

Speakers at the launch agreed that reading not only exposes humans to knowledge, it elongates lifespan, it eases stress, alleviate depression and also exposes one to a world of imagination.