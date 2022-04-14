Ese Brume, Aruna Quadri and six other Nigerian athletes’ journey for podium success at the Paris 2024 Olympics have given a huge boost as they have been captured in the latest International Olympic Committee (IOC) scholarship scheme.

Other star athletes on the Scholarship list are reigning 100 metres hurdle Commonwealth gold medallist, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, Tokyo Olympic Silver Medalist Blessing Oborodudu (Wrestling), Adekuruoye Odunayo (Wrestling), Elizabeth Anyanacho (Taekwondo), Imaobong Uko (athletics) and Offiong Edem (Table Tennis).

Under the scholarship scheme, athletes will receive monthly payment until the Paris 2024 Olympics, due to open on Friday, July 26 2024, and end on Sunday, 11 August.

An overjoyed Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Banji Oladapo, said the scholarship was an indication that Team Nigeria’s light at the Paris Olympics could glow brighter than expected.

Oladapo noted that the scholarship included access to appropriate training facilities with coaches who specialise in their respective disciplines, regular medical and scientific assistance, accident and illness insurance, pocket money, and travel costs for the athletes’ participation in relevant competitions and qualification events.

‘’We congratulate these eight athletes for earning scholarships as they focus on their qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. All these athletes need to do is to focus on their training and set their goal towards the Paris Olympics. The NOC is always ready to ensure that Nigerian athletes benefit from the IOC as ‘’their welfare remains our highest priority’’, Oladapo emphasised.