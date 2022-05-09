Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has intensified efforts toward ensuring that Team Nigeria athletes get quality training.

After securing an International Olympics Committee (IOC) scholarship scheme for eight Nigerian athletes ahead of the Paris Games, Nigeria’s Olympics body has scored yet another goal by securing a high-performance training in Germany for the young taekwondo sensation, Elizabeth Iheanacho.

Iheanacho, one of the beneficiaries of the International Olympic Committee Scholarship at the Taekwondo Competence Center (TCC), Friedrichshafen in Germany to boost her preparation and qualification towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The NOC general secretary, Banji Oladapo, confirmed the cheery news when he said that they were determined in their role to prepare the best of Nigerian athletes for, and lead them to the Games championing the Olympic values.

The Taekwondo Competence Centre, TCC, Friedrichshafen combines sports-scientific, innovative know-how in theory and practice, connecting science, research and sports-practical work on the highest level.

“Elizabeth will train under a well-developed training structure which is supervised by world class coaches and scientific personnel. This is a pilot program to aid the development of Taekwondo in Nigeria”, Oladapo noted.

Iheanacho was Nigeria’s sole representative in the Taekwondo event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and the first female athlete to represent Nigeria in the martial art sport at the Olympics in 16 years.

The Statistics undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Iheanacho, though lost her fight against a much matured and experienced double Olympic Medalist, Nur Tartar of Turkey but left lasting impressions that made Taekwondo officials dub her the future of Taekwondo.

Iheanacho is mentored and coached by Nigeria’s Taekwondo Olympic medalist and icon, Chika Chukwumerije.