By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has said its members are set to disrupt legislative activities across the country, unless financial autonomy is granted all State Houses of Assembly.

The workers in a 21 days strike notice addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari said her members have been patient for two years without implementation.

The notice which became effective from 27th January, 2021 are demanding for a full implementation of financial autonomy for all State Houses of Assembly.

PASAN also express dismay at the action of Nigerian Governors Forum (NHF) arming at frustrating the implementation of financial autonomy for the State Houses of Assembly.

The notice which was jointly signed by the president Comrade Muhammad Usman and general secretary D. D Suleiman warned that should the demands is not met on or before the expiration of the ultimatum, the association would be left with no other option than pull her members out of duties.

The statement further said “our members have ran out of patience and have resolved to forthwith put an end to condoning further delays to the implementation of the financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly.

“Consequent upon forgoing, the union has resolved to in defense of democracy, issue a 21 days ultimatum to our employers and all other bodies charged with the implementation of letters of our constitution including Federal Government, the presidential Implementation Committee on Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary and legislature to ensure full implementation of financial autonomy in all the 36 State Houses of the Federation as provided in section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and in Executive Oder 10.

“Failure to meet the above demand at the end of 21 days ultimatum will leave the union with no other option than to direct all it’s members nationwide to embark on a indefinite strike. By implication, the nationwide strike shall see the shutdown of National Assembly, the National Assembly Service Commissions, all State Houses of Assembly, all State Houses of Assembly Service Commissions among others.”