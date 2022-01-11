The industrial dispute between workers and the management of the National Assembly yesterday got messier as the employees picketed the complex.

The workers are asking for the payment of the arrears of minimum wage from April 2019, rent, hazard, gratuity and other allowances.

According to the staff, they had agreed with the national assembly management concerning the payment and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed.

The workers said the money for the payment was budgeted for in the 2021 budget but the National Assembly management failed to pay them.

There were protests by the staff under a union called the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

As the protest was going on over the non-implementation of the MoU, the leaders of the union were called for a meeting with the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) , an establishment responsible for employment, promotion and discipline of the staff.

The PASAN members condemned the action of the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Engr Kadi Amshi and the clerk of the National Assembly (CNA) Amos Ojo for breaching their 2021 MoU.

The union had last week issued a protest letter dated 6th January, 2022 accusing the Chairman of the NASC of conniving with the Clerk to the National Assembly to deny the implementation of the minimum wage, payment of other allowances despite the agreement.

The workers enforced their threat yesterday before they were called for the meeting with the NASC chairman, Engr Amshi Kadi. The details of the meeting were still not known as at the time of filing this report.

But reacting, the National Assembly management said it won’t be cajoled into paying illegal funds.

According to the management, they got a memo from the Salaries and Wages Commission that the payment of the minimum wage should start from January, 2020 and not 2019 as demanded by the workers.

“Management is saying that until the Salaries and wages commission reverses itself, asking them to pay from April, that is when they will pay from April,” the Special Adviser on Media and Labour Matters, to the CNA, Austen Adesoro, told LEADERSHIP.