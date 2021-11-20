Parthian Partners Limited has upgraded its i-invest with some vital features to aid seamless financial transactions.

i-invest is a digital platform that allows you to securely purchase and manage Treasury Bills, Eurobonds and Equities.

These new features, according to the firm, make i-invest an integrated platform for finance management

“As such, rather than having several applications downloaded on your mobile device for different financial transactions, you can now manage your money in one place on the i-invest app,” it stated.

One of the new feature, the firm said, is Personalized Savings, which allows users choose how to save his or her money depending on the goals, adding that, the app now allows payment of electricity bills and buy airtime and data.

“Another new feature is that you can now Invest in Naira Fixed Deposit Note and USD Fixed Deposit Notes: In addition to investing in treasury bills, stocks, and bonds, you can now invest in both Naira and USD Fixed Deposit Notes. With Naira Fixed Deposit Notes, you get up to 11% p.a within 30-90 days tenor,” the firm pointed out.

“Although taking charge of one’s finances can be a daunting task to keep up with, having a mobile application like i-invest that helps you save, plan expenses, and invest all in one place can be an important step to financial freedom,” it stressed.