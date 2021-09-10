Major political parties in the opposition in Nigeria have accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of politicising anti-graft war and turning itself into an institution used to intimidate some politicians within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Reacting to the recent face-off between the Kogi State government and the EFCC over an alleged N20 billion Kogi State salary bail-out account at Sterling Bank that was purportedly frozen by the court, the opposition parties accused the EFCC of pursuing an agenda, adding that the commission is being used by some APC henchmen to label some politicians as corrupt through unverified cases.

The opposition parties under the aegis of Allied Political Parties for Good Governance and Building Nigeria Legacy urged President Muhammad Buhari to call the leadership of the anti-graft agency to order, stressing that the agency had become a tool for oppression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of the group, its chairman Ralphs Nwosu, who doubles as the national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) stated that EFCC and other agencies of government must learn to focus on their jobs and stay away from politicians.

“They must extricate themselves from politics and begin to function as preventive organizations. Brinkmanship is destructive of government establishments and institutions.

“A stitch in time saves nine. Mr President and the Presidency should be concerned with the history Buhari leaves as he finishes his tenure.”