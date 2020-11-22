By IGHO OYOYO

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has vowed to shutdown all States Houses of Assemblies over the none implementation of the financial autonomy for state legislators.

Comrade Mohammed Usman, National President of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) made this known while speaking with journalists on the communique arrived at by the National Executive Council (NEC) of PASAN after its 18th meeting.

He explained that the NEC expressed disappointment over the lukewarm attitudes of the Speakers Forum over the Governor’s joint suite at the court challenging the Financial Autonomy of the State Legislature.

According to him, the NEC is displeased with the delay in the implementation of Financial Autonomy, therefore they shall commence the process of industrial action immediately to ensure its implementation.

“We arrived at this communique based on the issue on the financial autonomy, at least the Order 10 signed by President Muhammad Buhari, which is a constitutional issue.

“It is unfortunate that after the passage of the issuance of Order 10, the governors are still relenting to implement it. The financial autonomy is what will give the legislators independent, apart from that, it will strengthen the legislature and democracy.

“But it is unfortunate that the state governors are kicking on this issue, the same provision in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria which brought them into power,” he said.

Usman said they have been patiently waiting for the implementation of the autonomy, but to no avail, blaming the Speakers Forum for showing nonchalant attitude towards the realization of the financial autonomy.

“So, on our own the parliamentary staff association of Nigeria have looked at it vividly in our last NEC meeting and decided to come up with our resolution. The resolutions is what is captured in our communique, that we will go into seeking for independence ourselves, if the speakers of the state house of assemblies cannot do this.

“It is so unfortunate that we have to go this far, but I think this is just the best way to tackle this issues. We will fight for our independence, and if the needful is not done, we will take a step further.

“A step further will be showing our grievances by may be shutting down the whole States of House of Assemblies. We still said that we will hold the speakers responsible by showing nonchalant attitude towards the financial autonomy,” he said.