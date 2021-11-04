Passengers of Air Peace have raised the alarm over incessant flight delays and disruptions by the airline despite government directive against it.

These complaints have, however, taken shine off the 7th year anniversary celebrations of the airline as passengers took to various social media platforms to express their frustrations against the airline’s inconsistency.

They accused the airline of cancellation of flights without prior notice or information and refund not made as and when due.

One of the airline’s recent passengers, Odichinma Adanna Ekeh, expressed her frustration on Facebook and urged the airline to improve its services.

She said: “Air Peace is becoming scrappy and expensive as they cancel flights without pre-information and won’t refund the money either. I remember one time they made me sleep at the airport after shifting, shifting and eventually cancelling our 2.15pm flight at 6pm to Abuja, from Owerri in 2016, and I had an early flight to China the next day. No apologies, excuse or remorse but rather, they arrogantly told us we would leave with the first flight the next day by 7am,’’ she lamented.

Another passenger, Uzoechi Chijioke, decried the cancellation of an Owerri-bound flight without prior notice, saying it was Dana Air that came to her rescue.

“I once had a similar experience, I got to the airport in Owerri and I was told the flight had been cancelled without prior information, luckily for me, there was another airline, Dana, going to Abuja that afternoon. I had to pay triple of that fare to fly to Abuja.

“The cash was never refunded though I used the ticket later. What if I didn’t have the capacity to travel with Dana that afternoon to be able to meet up with my appointment? They should try and get more planes to serve the public better.”

Urslla Evaris also complained of cancellation of her flight without any refund made to her.