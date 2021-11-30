Air passengers have called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), to name and prosecute its officials and that of immigration officers apprehended for soliciting bribe at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja.

LEADERSHIP had reported that officials of FAAN and that of Immigration were arrested for demanding a bribe of N120,000 from a first time traveler at the airport.

Though, FAAN has stated that the On Duty Card (ODC) of the Aviation Security, Customer’s Service as well as the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS), had been retrieved but, the authority have kept the identities of the affected officers away from the public.

Nigerian Airports, especially, the MMIA has been in the news for the past few weeks as foreigners alleged high level extortion going on unabated.

However, passengers on social media demanded the prosecution and revealing of the identities of the affected officers who solicited and collected bribe from the passenger.

Speaking on the official facebook account of FAAN, a passenger, Muhammed Aminu Aliyu, said the affected officers should be prosecuted and jailed if found guilty of their offence.

According to him, it will be a disservice to the nation if the affected officers are returned to their duty post without consequence.

He said: “It has to go beyond suspension if we really want to get it right. Let them be prosecuted and jailed afterward. It’ll be annoying if the culprits are later call to resume duty or transfer to other airports.

“Most Nigerians in both public and private establishments take extortion as “normal” practice.”

Another passenger, Nurudeen Lawal, called for the identities and details of the affected officers, saying, they should be made public for everyone to know.

‘Reveal the names of the suspended officials and the details of their extortions,’ he said.

On his part, Ismaila Abdulrahaman, also called for the names of the affected officers, saying, the nation need to know this who are bringing shame to it.

“The agency needs to publish their names as well so that everyone will know those who brought the shame to them instead of generalisation of the entire staff,” he said