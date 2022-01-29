There will be delay in passenger facilitation at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) set to expand the Zulu wing of the terminal.

In a press statement by the general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, the expansion is part of the effort of the federal government to improve on infrastructure and service at GAT.

Yakubu said the protocol and Very Important Personality (VIP) lounge of the terminal will be affected, as the facilities will be relocated temporarily till the end of the project, since major construction works will be carried out in that axis of the terminal.

She said, “The expansion project, which will commence any moment from now, will only hamper passenger facilitation minimally at the terminal, as normal passenger check-in will not be affected in any way.

“The protocol and VIP lounge at the terminzal will be affected, as the facilities will be relocated temporarily till the end of the project, since major construction works will be carried out in that axis of the terminal.”

Meanwhile, the Authority said it is already making arrangements for temporary spaces to be used as Protocol and VIP lounges, while the project is being executed.

“When the expansion project is completed, the terminal would have been enhanced in terms of capacity, aesthetics and passenger comfort, as the expected and expanded new lounges will be twice what is presently on ground.

“The Authority will like to appeal to passengers and other airport users to please be patient and bear with us for any inconvenience, while the project will last.

We will continue to give more updates on the project, as the need arises,” she stated.