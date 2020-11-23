ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said some in-bound travelers have refused to take the post seven days COVID-19 test after arriving the country.

Speaking at the presidential briefing , the chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha said “​The PTF has been evaluating the compliance of Nigerians with the protocols for testing by in-bound and out-bound travelers.

“It has been discovered that some of these travelers have indulged in presenting fake documents.

“Some, that have paid for post arrival testing have failed to show up for the tests.”

While giving more details, he explained that “Statistics show the following as at November 9, 2020; total No of bookings: 91,522

​Total No of passengers exempted: 5,470 (6 percent); children: 1,248 (1.36 percent); Diplomats: 3,392 (3.7 percent);

​Evacuees: 830 (0.9 percent).

“Total passengers expected to pay were 86,052(94 percent); paid: 46,982 (54.6 percent); Not Paid: 39,070(45.45 percent); Travelers that have arrived in-country but have not paid (approximately 39,000); Amount paid to private labs by passengers who have refused to take the post-arrival 7-day test: NGN220 – 270 million naira.”

He further said “​The PTF is concluding steps to work with relevant institutions and legal authorities to impose appropriate sanctions on those that default on the protocols.”