BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos and GODWIN ENA,

Passengers and members of staff of some airports in the North have applauded the military’s takeover of security in the aviation gateways.

LEADERSHIP Friday had reported last week that the federal government

had deployed security operatives from the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to man strategic positions in the airports following the recent attack and abduction of aviation workers at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) staff quarters in Kaduna.

In separate interviews with our correspondents in Ilorin, Kwara State,

Jos, Plateau State and Katsina, the air travellers and workers said the new security arrangement had boosted their confidence on the safety at the airports.

At the International Airport, Ilorin in Kwara State, the passengers expressed relief over the improved security arrangement.

Two of the passengers, Alhaji Saadu Salman and Alhaji Mashood Issa,

thanked the federal government and the management of the airport for beefing up security at the airport.

They said passengers are now comfortable travelling through the airport.

Also, a member of staff of the airport and an employee of one of the airlines operating from the airport, Adeoluwa Olukayode and Hafeez Alawo respectively applauded the new security arrangement at the

airport.