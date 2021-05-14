BY HARUNA MOHAMMED, Bauchi

Unlike Nigerian youths, Miss Aisha Sani Suleiman, a mass communication student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, doesn’t rely solely on her parents to meet her needs. She does not also think that a white-collar job will meet her aspirations after graduation in view of what she described as lack of job opportunities in the country.

And to avoid being jobless after her education, she has started her own make-up business, which she described as “lucrative.”

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Bauchi, Suleiman said in the 21st Century any business can thrive if fully developed

“In the 21st century that we are, any business you start can fetch you money. Make-up has been trending for quite some time now and people have been making real money out of it,” she said.

The young entrepreneur said she has passion for the business which motivated her to start one even without a studio and as an undergraduate.

Suleiman, who said she started the make-up business five years ago, declared that “I will say I have a passion for it and I derive pleasure in doing it. That was why I started it. I am based in Jos, Plateau State, I started with limited resources and later I developed genuine interest in it.”

Although she is yet to have apprentices or workers, she vowed to make it a full-fledged business venture after her graduation.

“For now, I am a student, so I have not ventured into having a studio and having any employee under me or a full-fledged business because it is going to distract me from my studies, but I render services to people, especially during occasions.

“I render mobile services and have a small studio at home where people come for my services. I can also be invited outside my house to render services to my customers,” she said.

Suleiman is not idling away because of the current strike embarked upon by polytechnic lecturers as she uses it to make between N25,000 and N30,000 per week, depending on customers’ patronage.

On how she copes with customers’ demands for her services without setting up a studio in a public place, Suleiman said going by the nature of the business which is demanding and as an undergraduate, it will be business unwise to open a studio when she still has her studies to face.

She described her major challenge as moments when customers call her on phone requesting her services while she is receiving her lectures.

To remain in the make-up business which Suleiman described as very competitive, she said “you must be customer-friendly, use quality products and be updated with the new trends in the fashion world.”

The young entrepreneur who called on the youths to venture into skills acquisition programmes for self-sustenance, said business has always been the best way to help people out of unemployment in every society.

“Make-up is a very lucrative business, there are other vocations that people can venture into. There are businesses such as soap making among others. All these services are needed on a daily basis and that will bring easy income to you,” she said.

On the capital needed to start the business, she said market value is always fluctuating, so it will be very difficult to say this is the exact amount for a starter.

“But approximately you need about N600,000 to start with. The studio and the rest, to just begin. Although N600,000 is huge, with the current economic hardship in the country, the government needs to support the youths by providing the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive,” she said.