The Pastor in-charge of Mountain of Praise Church International, Wusasa, Zaria, Kaduna State, Ibro Zion, has been consecrated as Bishop.

The young Bishop becomes the first Pentecostal Bishop in Wusasa and second in Zaria following Bishop David Bakare of JAWOM.

The consecration service was held at the Mountain of Praise Church, Navy Blue Roof, Behind Walter Miller Guest Inn, Kuregu, Wusasa, Zaria on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

He was consecrated by Bishop Mike Akpami in the presence of his spiritual father, Dr John Akpami.

The new Bishop Zion is a spiritual son to Dr John E. Akpami and together with his wife oversees the Mountain of Praise Church Int’l. The church has branches within Nigeria and mission outstations both in Liberia and Ghana.

He is a mentee to the wealth Apostle, Dr Ope Banwo, of Omaha Nabraka USA, who is a direct spiritual son to late Dr Myles Munroe.

He is currently the head of Northern Nigeria branch of Revive School, a Bible-based institute led by Dr Kyle Lance Martins of Texas, USA.