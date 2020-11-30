By Our Correspondent

Pastor Deborah Omale is the wife of Prophet Emmanuel Omale, the founder and General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry.

She was born in Kaduna, Nigeria on 29th September 1981. Her father, a soldier is from Oyo and her mother, a business woman is from Kogi.

ADVERTISEMENT

She studied Mass Communication in the University of Jos, Plateau state.

Aside from being a pastor and the convener of Divine Women in God’s Service, DWINGS in her husband’s church, she is also the CEO of Beauty Secrets.

Advertisements

She opened her Beauty Secrets Skin Care and SPA centre in Abuja, Nigeria on 4th December 2015.

According to her, she followed in the footsteps of her mum who also had a beauty salon and sold different hair products when she was growing up.

Advertisements





Beauty Secrets won two awards in 2020, “La Mode Skincare Brand of the year 2020” and the “Special Recognition Nominee Brand With The Highest Vote Counts” at the La Mode Green October Event 2020.

Pastor Deborah married Prophet Emmanuel Omale in 2013 and they have two sons, King David and Daniel Omale.