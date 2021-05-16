And I heard a great voice out of the temple saying to the seven angels, Go your ways, and pour out the vials of the wrath of God upon the earth.

15 Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.

19 And the great city was divided into three parts, and the cities of the nations fell: and great Babylon came in remembrance before God, to give unto her the cup of the wine of the fierceness of his wrath.

vs 1. The angels were instructed to pour the vials of the wrath of God upon the whole earth, not only upon Jerusalem, Judah, Israel, or a part but upon the whole earth.

We have been studying the book of Revelation and we have said that this part which includes chapter 15 deals with the great tribulation. We have also said it over and over that believers will not go though the great tribulation which will be controlled by a lawless, wicked, and cruel man who will come to devastate the whole earth during the great tribulation. Note that the antichrist will not be a baby at the time of the great tribulation but he would have been preparing to be a great leader of the world. He would have known that the world is waiting and searching for a man who will guide the world into the peace they are earnestly looking for. He will be a man who would have been in the world while we are here, only preparing his way, and finding his path, a path of supposed peace to come and reign over the earth.

Actually, the ten kingdoms of the world which the antichrist will be over would have been developing and when the rapture takes place, then the great tribulation will be here in terrible force. The antichrist would have been here on earth in preparation for the full swing of his reign. He is not coming from heaven as a grown up man like Adam, but he is already here, a person of the world, developing all his strategies. This is why believers need to watch and pray, and be prepare for the rapture, and this is why we are talking about this topic: PRAYERFUL WATCHFULNESS IN THE LAST DAYS.

We are living in the last days and any moment from now, the rapture can take place. We need to watch and pray till the Lord comes and will takes us home and the antichrist will take over the world in great cruelty and unprecedented wrath. You and I will not be here at that time in Jesus name.

THE PERVERTED WONDER OF THE FOUL, FILTHY BEAST. Revelation 16:1 Unavoidable Punishment For Lawless Worshippers

(Revelation 16:1-2; Isaiah 13:9,11,13; Ecclesiastes 8:12-13; Revelation 11:18)

All the seven angels will pour their vials on the earth:

1st Angel: he poured his vial and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon all who have taken the mark of the beast, or worshipped his image (vs2).

2nd Angel: he poured his vial upon the sea, and it became as the blood of a dead man, and every living creatures in the sea died (vs 3)

3rd Angel: he poured his vial upon the rivers and fountain of waters, and they became blood (vs 4)

4th Angel: he poured his vial upon the sun and power was given to it to scorch men with fire

5th Angel: he poured his vial upon the seat of the beast, and his kingdom was full of darkness and they gnawed their tongues in pain (vs 10)

6th Angel: he poured his vial upon the great River Euphrates, and the water thereof dried up so that the way of the kings of the East might be prepared (vs 12)

7th Angel: he poured his vial into the air, and there came a voice out of the temple of heaven, saying, it is done. This led to voices, thunders, lightnings and great earthquakes (vs 17-18)

When the vials of the wrath of God are poured upon the earth, no country will escape the wrath, fury and indignation of God. This is why anyone who wants to escape the judgment should take the needful steps now. God will punish the wickedness and sinfulness of all men upon the earth. It will not be for a limited section of the earth as some people say. He will shake the heavens and the earth and there will nowhere for anyone to hide. One of the purpose of the wrath of God will be to destroy those who destroyed the earth.

Undisclosed Power Of Lying Wonders

(Revelation 16:13-14; Matthew 24:24-25; II Corinthians 11:13-15; II Thessalonians 2:9-12)

When the devil does his so-called miraculous wonders, it is to steal the destiny of the people of the world so that they will not listen to the truth of the word of God. Three unclean spirits like dirty, loathsome, dirty frogs came out of the mouth of the dragon, the beast and the false prophets to work miracles. There are people who have no spirit of discernment, they assume that everywhere there are miracles, the presence of God is there. They are not sure of the source and foundation of the power, but because of the seriousness of their challenges, they don’t care. The reason why their prayers are not answered before they start going from place to place is that they were not genuinely rendered from hearts of absolute trust in God.

The devil gathered all the kings of the earth to battle with the Lord. The miracles of Christ will not move people to fight God, or turn people against sound doctrines, but to believe and turn their lives over to God. The miracles of the devil are to gather the people together and seal their minds against God. Jesus already said that the antichrist will perform great wonders which will even try to deceive the very elect (Matthew 24:24)

II Thessalonians 2:9-10. Apostle Paul also spoke about the spirit of iniquity which was already in the world, working deceptive wonders to turn the hearts of people away from God. Some people reject salvation, they don’t care about it as long as they get miracles, signs and wonders, whereas, such are not of God.

Unendurable Plagues For Lustful Wanderers

(Revelation 13:4-6; Proverbs 21:16; I Timothy 5:12-13; Jude vs 13)

People go to false christs in false places of worship to get miracles and solution for their problems and the sound doctrines of the gospel cannot penetrate their hearts anymore. They wander about, from congregation to congregations, and assembly to assemblies, they cannot be steadfast where holiness and sanctification are preached. Something keep pushing them from the congregation of believers, and eventually, they will face unendurable plagues.

Some people believed in God in the past but now, because they are looking for miracles, they go to wrong places as long as they can get it, and the devil gives them, after searing their hearts with a hot iron and sealing their doom and damnation. For a few days they have relief, but they are damned for all eternity.

THE PRAYERFUL WATCHFULNESS OF FIXED, FAITHFUL BELIEVERS. Revelation 16:15

Those who will make the rapture are those who are prayerful, watchful, faithful, and whose minds and faces are fixed and focused, waiting for the coming of the Lord. Not those who have one leg in the church and one leg outside the church.

If you know Christ to be true and just, you will believe when He said He will come suddenly, as a thief, and be prepared. A thief never announces his coming, he comes suddenly. Jesus will come when the people of the world will be asleep. Blessed is he who watches and keeps his garment so that his shame will not be seen.

The Prophetic Word On Christ’s Return

(Revelation 16:15; 1:7; 2:25-26; 3:11; 22:7,12-14,20)

When you are preparing for a wedding, you will carefully keep your garment from dirt, mud and all kinds of stains. This is how every believer should keep their spiritual garments to be free from all kinds of stains. You are not going near dirty, sinful and occult people who will splash dirt and rubbish on your garment.

The Lord is assuring you that you have crowns to win in heaven because you have been following Him for five, ten, fifteen years and more, and you have been serving Him faithfully. Just as a student is entitled to his certificate after going through a period of learning and examinations. Though some people have perfected the art of stealing other people’s certificates and passports which they have laboured for, but as for you, Satan will not steal your certificate of entering into heaven. Hold fast to what you have so that no one takes your crown.

If Jesus says something once or twice, it is sure, but when he says it over and over, then you know that it is the most important part which nothing can change or tamper with. He says He comes quickly. He is coming again. It is a prophetic word that cannot be contradicted or cancelled.

Practical Warning On Constant Readiness

(Revelation 16:15; Matthew 25:6-13; Mark 13:32-37; Luke 17:28-32; 21:34-36)

The day of the coming of the Lord is not known to any angel, even Angel Michael, the Holy Ghost, even Christ, but only God has the monopoly of the knowledge of that day. If the Heavenly Father keeps such sacred secret from His only begotten Son, how will a mere mortal, a man on earth say he knows the day? Such person is a damned and doomed liar.

When students go for exams, every student is given a paper to write on and it is expected that each of them write on his or her paper. If any student decides to write on another’s paper, and nothing on his own, no matter how brilliant he is, he will fail woefully. So it is with a worker who will not face the work God has given him to do, but mind other unimportant things. It is foolishness, and not wisdom when a worker faces what others are given to do and neglects his own duty.

Because we do not know when our Lord will come, we must watch constantly and be in readiness for the coming of the Lord. Trials and temptations may come to push you to do the unthinkable, react and fight back like the people of the world, but you have to have a hold on yourself and watch and pray. At times, when you are happy, and have the tendency of becoming careless, even then, you need to be careful and watch.

Our Prayerful Watchfulness With Christlike Righteousness

(Revelation 16:15; I John 2:28-29; 3:1-3,7; Titus 2:12-14; II Peter 3:11-14)

There are people who will be ashamed when the Lord comes because there are heavy loads of sin which weigh them down.

By the grace of God, you will see the Lord when He comes, the church will not leave you behind. Only those who have Christlike righteousness will go with Him when He comes. You have to be righteous everywhere, starting from in the church. If you cannot be righteous in the church, where saints surround you and the word of God is preached to you in spirit and in truth, you cannot be righteous anywhere else. Righteousness in every area of life is the hallmark of those who wants to go with the Lord when He comes.

When He comes, the sanctification, holiness and righteousness which you have must be intact. The magnet of the Lord will pick you and off you go with Him.

THE PUNISHABLE WICKEDNESS OF FALLEN, FORSAKEN BABYLON. Revelation 16:19

While we will be in heaven with our Lord, something will be happening here on earth.

To qualify a city as great, there are some qualifications which such city will possess: the economy, good road networks, good health care facilities, sound educational system, tourism, standard of living, etc. and people from all parts of the world rush there, not knowing what will eventually befall the great city. They run to great cities where there is civilization but there is no single bible believing church, not knowing what will befall them. They rush to great cities where there is idolatry, fornication, evil and occultism. All they are concerned about is good economy, education, civilization not knowing that very soon, the great cities will be wiped off by the great wrath of God.

Look at any great city today, they are a replica of the great Babylon.

The Fury And Fierceness Against Filthy Babylon

(Revelation 16:19; Isaiah 13:9,13,19; Nahum 1:6-8; Revelation 19:15)

The fury and fierceness of God will come against Babylon and it will be as sodom and Gomorrah. It will be terrible upon the earth at that time, but thank God, we will not be here.

The Fire Forever For Forsaken Blasphemers

(Revelation 16:20-21; Mark 3:29; Revelation 16:9-11; 14:10-11; 19:20; 20:10,15)

Imagine people going through such divine wrath and anger (as seen through the seven angels pouring their vials of wrath of God upon the earth) and still blaspheming God, instead of repenting or giving Him glory. Because of this, their punishment shall continue forever. They will tormented by fire in the presence of the Lamb and the holy angels forever and ever. They heard all the messages on salvation, and sanctification and did not make any attempt to make peace with God and their fellow men. They heard about the necessity to watch but remain careless until the wrath of God falls upon the earth.

The question is, is your name in the book of life? Are you born again? Are you prepared? Whosoever is not found in the book of life will be cast into the lake of fire. But as many as are ready, who are saved, sanctified, holy, righteous and ready for the Lord will join the Lord and the saints up in heaven in Jesus name. That glorious day will be wonderful when in the presence of God we see each other and be happy together. We will make it in Jesus name.

The Faith And Faithfulness Of Firm Believers

(Hebrews 3:6,14; Psalm 112:7-9; 57:7; 108:1; Isaiah 50:7; Revelation 3:11; 17:14)

There are those who say they have held on to the plough and they will not look back. Those who believe in the Lord and will not stop their journey halfway. Their minds are made up and they will not be daunted. They will not be distracted and nothing will take their conviction from them. They will not be moved by what news they hear or what they see on the internet, they will not run away from where they are to another place where there is no church, presence, power, and people of God. They will not be afraid because the strength and grace of God is with them.

The wind may be blowing and the tempest may be raging, temptations and trials are multiplying, and the situation of the world may be going from bad to worse, your heart is fixed. Whatever may be happening, you will not be confused, confounded, confused. In the times of trouble, when everyone is running helter-skelter, collapsing because of challenges, the Lord will help you. You will not be denied. You have set your face like a flint, and you shall not be ashamed. You will not be conquered, defeated or confounded.

When the trumpet sounds, when Christ welcomes the saints to heaven, and divides the goats to the left side, and the sheep to the right side, you will be there, you will not be ashamed in Jesus name. Congratulations and happy time for you. The grace of God multiply in your life every time in Jesus name. You will not be ashamed. Satan, demons, evil, temptations, trials will not catch you. You will not collapse or die in the middle of the road, He will help you and you will not be ashamed forever in Jesus name.

Open your mouth and talk to the Lord. Tell Him to help you stand strong till the end.