By Kingsley Moghalu

I believe 2023 may be Nigeria’s last real chance to reverse course from continuing decline and begin the journey to real development and nationhood. After 60 years of independence and 21 years of our current status as a democracy, Nigeria has 5,000 megawatts of electricity for 200 million people. South Africa, with a population of 60 million, has 58,000 megawatts. Brazil, with 212 million people, has 174,000 megawatts. In 2020 alone, Brazil added 5,000 megawatts of electricity generating capacity, and, before that, 7,000 megawatts in 2019. Planning. For the future.

As leadership succession looms in 2023 against the backdrop of kidnapping, banditry and terrorist attacks, the world’s highest extreme poverty rate, and the second highest unemployment rate, what we need for the transformation we so badly need is real leadership, not the politicians that have fed fat on our common wealth. Yes, they have won elections, but have failed to govern. Nigerians must now choose between mere power politics, on the one hand, and security, jobs, healthcare and potable drinking water for our people, on the other.

To make that choice and solve our leadership problem, we must address our followership problem. We have had bad leaders because we, the followers, have failed as citizens. We have failed to see what is before our very eyes. We have failed to think as we should, in our own enlightened self-interest as human beings. We have failed (so far) to act to save the future of our youth and our children.

The question is: Why? The answer: we are in a state of mental slavery. For all the wrong reasons — poverty, ethnic “solidarity”, for example — we have allowed ourselves to be taken captive by self-serving politicians, and we have fallen in love with our oppressors. And so, every four years, we reward their incompetence, corruption and lack of capacity with our votes. One year after each election, we are firmly in frustration and complaining mode. Until the next election, when we assuredly repeat the same voting patterns that yield what we complain about.

This mental slavery works in four ways. The first is that of our mental capture by the narrative from the two largest political parties, the APC and the PDP, who have conditioned us to believe that only they represent a path to political power in Nigeria. We, the citizens, have come to believe that we are powerless against these conglomerates of the political-industrial complex for whom elections in particular, and politics in general, are all about themselves rather than about the young man or woman who graduated from university six years ago and still has no job, or about the fact that the prices of staple foods like rice and garri have shot up by 20-120 per cent in the past one year, making mere survival the limit of our ambitions in today’s Nigeria.

But this is a carefully constructed illusion. The truth is that if we make better and alternative voting choices of leadership based on competent candidates, rather than blind loyalty to political parties and their “structures” at this stage in our democracy’s evolution, we can set ourselves free and begin the journey to greatness. In 2012, PDP was the main game in town. In 2013, the APC was formed and within two years, defeated the PDP at the presidential election two years later in 2015.Between the two parties, Nigerians have experienced “turn-by-turn” disappointment.

The second fallacy is that we vote in elections for the candidate we believe will win, not the candidate we believe ought to win because he or she has demonstrated the capacity to do the job. So, we want to be on a “winning” bandwagon but do not pause to think about the morning after. The question today is: “How Market”?

A third reason for our collective captivity is the attitude of the educated professional and entrepreneurial middle class. In any country that will make progress, the middle class matters because they are the bridge between the political elite and the poor, and are a significant voting demographic of importance to politicians because they shape public opinion. But in Nigeria our middle class knows what is wrong with our politics and politicians, but instead of serving as a vanguard for real change, aspires largely to its own personal comfort, secured by being in bed with the failed politicians.

Finally, our political slavery is maintained by apathy towards our flawed democracy, in particular among the youth of Nigeria. Many young people have allowed themselves to become disillusioned and therefore discouraged from voting because the registration process is onerous. They also believe the elections will invariably be rigged, and so their votes will not count. What they forget is that it is difficult, if not impossible, to rig an election in which large numbers of voters actually turn out to vote, and do so in a particular direction. Low voter turnout facilitates rigging. It is a tragedy of the commons that 84 million Nigerians were registered to vote in the 2019 election, but less than 30 million cast their ballots in the presidential elections.

Nigerian youth, whose future has been eroded by greedy political cabals, hold the key to our potential national rescue through the elections in 2023. They must speak loudly that year at polling booths across our country, not just on social media keyboards. And the first order of business is to mount an aggressive campaign for electoral law reform by the National Assembly, and for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence voter registration for 2023 NOW, well ahead of time, in order to make our democracy work for us.

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential candidate in Nigeria’s 2019 elections and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009-2014, is currently serving on a special assignment as the Special Envoy of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Post-Covid Development Finance for Africa.