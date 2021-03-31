By Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru

As we deliberate the pathway to greatness, the current state of our nation is one that I doubt anyone is happy with. Truly. Sometimes, I wonder if those in positions of influence are unhappy, and perhaps feel helpless, where does that lead all of us?

I have always believed that the beginning of greatness of whatever form, starts with the thinking behind it, ensuring that we are all agreed on the way forward, no matter the diversity of our thought processes, and then capped with focused execution, all the way, till we achieve our end in mind.

Regardless of the current state of affairs, or one’s personal disappointments or frustrations, my belief in a greater Nigeria is without question.

I believe that we can make the country greater than it has ever been. I believe that the same ingredients that can be used to make one’s family, company or community outstanding are the same that can be applied to build a greater nation.

I believe that we are all different. Each individual has their own uniqueness, strengths and weaknesses. For me, it’s really not a question of whether you are born rich or poor, or what ethnic group or religion that you profess or what schools you attended or did not attend.

Those are additional variables that could give additional opportunities or lifestyle preferences. Indeed, while some may be helpful, they also complicate humanity. The more diverse the environment in which one lives in, the tougher life is especially in defining the kind of leadership needed to drive such diversity towards a common agenda.

I believe, and experience has taught me, that, the fact people are of the same ethnic or tribal or religious affiliation or even of the same mother and or father is no guarantee that they automatically think the same way or even like each other. It is therefore presumptuous for ethnic agitators to think that a break-up on that basis will bring about peace and harmony.

Yet, I also believe that these same affiliations, have influences that affect thought processes, guiding how such groups think, which other groups need to put into consideration and not ignore.

This therefore makes the management of people, men and women, old and young, with individual differences and more, a complex and very important aspect of leadership.

Rather than this becoming a cause for concern, it means we need to be more intentional and deliberate around who we choose as leaders in different strata of life – political, economic, social or cultural.

Leaders in different spheres need to first recognize that leadership is first and foremost about leading the different groups of people, no matter what. Leadership is not the position you hold, but the actions you take to forge a common union towards an agreed goal.

Leadership should not just be defined by whether you win an election, or that you are appointed to a position or have held a particular position. It is defined by how you successfully lead your people, such that together, they work together as one, and achieve greater things united than they would have achieved as individuals.

Part of our reflective process in forging a better union for Nigeria, should include the following facts,

1. People don’t have to be the same to live together, work together, or respect each other. Many developing and developed nations have their diversity issues and have learnt to manage them and are still managing them. It’s a never-ending struggle for fairness and balance

The assumptions we have created in minds, which tend to guide decisions taken, that are not based on enquiry or critical thinking in all facets of our lives do not help us. For example, differences do exist, but we box or classify people into stereotypes based on mindsets driven by the peculiar experiences we have had. Once you have someone introduced as Mr. or Ms. X, our minds enact scenarios of everything (usually negative) about people who come from the same place as Mr. or Ms. X, without interrogating whether Mr. or Ms. X was ever born there or lived there or even thinks that way or whether our perceptions are even correct. One experience does not necessarily mean it applies to all. Or indeed, that the one person you meet, may defy all you have ever thought. Some of these narratives are being put out by the media – which is why the media must play a role in changing and building a more positive narrative. And which is why any changing narrative must be supported. We complain about others but fail to do the right things ourselves. We should be the change we seek. There are leaders at every level. We must take responsibility AND also hold others accountable for their actions. We should become a lot more discerning in choosing our leaders based on real (not perceived) track record and accomplishments; let’s avoid narrow-minded or self-serving considerations. We should also be realistic about our current situation. Our issues didn’t start today nor can we hold one person responsible. We are a divided nation, and the players are just as affected. We hardly trust the other person even in personal relationships. We are a multi-ethnic, multi religious, multi-experience, multi-education, multi-outlook society. Those ingredients mean that we must have very tough but humane and fair leaders in every strata of society, who do not mind whose ox is gored to bring the best for humanity in general and not just for one segment or group. Our structures, systems do not support who we are. We need to rethink the design of Nigeria for success, including the nature of the political system we should have to succeed. Because of our divisions, the more collaborative discussions and arrangements we have, the better. We can divide the country across ethnic groups or religious lines and become the worse for it. Such divisions do not substitute for getting the right kind of leadership

I suggest three areas for focus as a trigger for our conversations, and hopefully an agreement of the way forward.

Competent leadership: We need to prioritise the selection of firm, humane leadership with a track record and strategic vision to deliver the required developments and ideals; leadership at every level with the singleness of purpose and vision, that galvanises people for a better society that leads the world is crucial Sincere and timely communication: We need to recognize that sincere and timely communication of policies, principles, road maps must take its rightful place. Effective communication is critical. The media is vital in enabling this, starting with building media institutions that are professional in every sense. Principled Compliance with Fair Rules: In a diverse society, proper understanding and strict compliance with the constitution and related laws, polices etc. is critical. We should spend less time changing the constitution or rules and more on ensuring we understand the role of a firm approach to compliance of agreed rules. Where there is diversity of thought, building consensus around plans, policies and rules as well as enforcing compliance helps create a sane and orderly society. Order drives growth.

A society where basic issues such as recruitment are done under the table and in breach of established rules, or where fairness to all, is thrown aside, is designed to fail. We need to have and follow known, and open rules as a guiding principle that hold and bind people to common ideals and objectives. It is not a change of the constitution that is important, the proper and fair implementation of existing statutes is critical

Let me end with one point. Corruption – financial and mental – has cost us lives, time and an inability to leverage our God-given strengths. We are truly a great nation. We should stop paying lip service to addressing corruption to the extent that it further fuels institutionalised corruption or even deception in relationships.

We will make the progress we seek when we become a nation that has high standards for itself (let’s conquer the world), truly values and complies with mutually agreed laws/policies/plans, recognises that growth and development is not achieved without personal sacrifice, and that true and sincere love for our neighbour – no matter who that neighbour is, is critical to personal, community and country growth and development.

Let’s select, develop, support the leaders that have the capacity to lead right at every opportunity we have – small and big. The rest will follow.