By Munzali Jibril



In the last few months, several events, actions and reactions have collectively heated up the Nigerian polity and most people believe that the country is on the brink of a major catastrophe.

The heightened state of insecurity characterised by kidnap for ransom on the highways and in the forests is one of such incidences. The farmer-herder’s clashes, which have been around for several decades, have now taken on a new political dimension, with people in some parts of the country perceiving the federal government as tacitly encouraging herders to act violently and with impunity.

Then came the quit notice issued by professional political thugs who are now idle and broke, there being no election season anywhere within sight. Beyond the quit notice, several people from one part of the country living in another have been physically attacked, maimed, and even killed by their hosts, their only crime being their ethnic identity.

To make matters worse, people who should ordinarily be expected to stay above the fray on account of their level of education and standing in society have embraced base partisanship without any apology. Their utterances have been fuelling the fire of disintegration. In one part of the country, a secessionist organization now has an armed wing ready to take on the federal government in order to actualize its dream Republic.

One suspects that underlying all the agitation is a frustration with the political system and a lack of patience with democracy. Two years seems like eternity and those anxious for power to shift to their zone appear to be willing to accelerate the process by means fair or foul, hence their resort to overheating the polity in the hope that change will then be forced upon the nation in their desired direction.

Additionally, several Southern groups have declared their sovereignty and secession from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, although they have taken no steps to enforce the declaration.

It is my considered view that the way forward is to deal with criminality severely and to devolve power, responsibility and resources to the federating units, and to also return to fiscal federalism. Only the amendment of the derivation principle will require constitution amendment, but the rest of the reforms can be carried out administratively by the federal government within a relatively short period of time.

The government needs to be tougher in dealing with criminality. The recent shoot-at-sight order for anyone seen with an AK47 rifle is a step in the right direction.

Return to ‘True Federalism’/Devolution of Powers

By the nature of its core operation, which is war, the military is a highly centralized institution. When it dabbled in politics, it regarded its mission as an extension of military duties and so gradually but systematically and relentlessly embarked on the centralization of administrative authority at the federal level, thereby weakening the regions and then the states.

Between 1966 and 1999, a period of 33 years, there was a civilian democratic interregnum of only four years (1979-1983); the remaining 29 years were all of military rule. Within this period, the exclusive list, which in the First Republic Constitution consisted of some 45 items, grew to a longer list of some 68 items, and this has effectively boxed the states into a tiny corner.

Additionally, the concurrent list, which consisted of 29 items in the 1963 Constitution, had, by the time the 1999 Constitution was amended in 2011, shrunk to about 11 items only, most of the others having found their way into the exclusive list, such as arms and ammunition, registration of business names, commercial and industrial monopolies, census, etc.

Thus, the federal government kept expanding its reach in areas that should really have been left for the states and local government areas (LGAs) such as primary education and secondary education.

Return to Fiscal Federalism, Derivation Principle and Resource Control

In the post-war colonial period and in the First Republic, the regions were collectively richer than the Centre and contributed funds to meet the budgetary needs of the Centre.

Professor Nasiru Yauri’s (Yauri, Nasiru Musa 2018) ‘A Political Economy of Nigeria’s Re-Structuring Debate’ paper presented at the Nigerian Institute of Management Colloquium on Restructuring, Lagos, on 23rd May, 2018, for instance, claims that in October 1960, when the first post-independence budget was announced, the North contributed £17 million of the total budget of £30 million, i.e. 56.6%, followed by the Western Region and the Eastern Region in that order.

Each region’s contribution was based on the size of the agrarian population, the tax that it paid, and the value of the agricultural products exported; groundnuts and cotton in the North, cocoa in the West and palm kernel in the East.

Under the 1963 Constitution, the federating units were allowed to charge tax exclusively on

(a) Produce (i.e. agricultural products)

(b) Hides and skins

(c) Motor spirit

(d) Diesel oil sold or purchased for use in road vehicles

(e) Diesel oil sold or purchased for other than industrial purposes.

But by the time the 1999 Constitution (as amended) came into force, the federal government had virtually taken over all taxes through this exclusive legislative list item 57: Taxation of incomes, profits and capital gains, except as otherwise prescribed by this Constitution

By taking as much as it wants out of the taxation pie, the federal government left only the crumbs for the states and local governments. The consequence of this is the phenomenon of multiple taxation by all the three tiers of government, which is suffocating and killing small businesses. Clearly, the solution lies in the federal government withdrawing from the collection of income and sales tax by whatever name it is called. This would enhance the revenue base of the two lower tiers of government and lead them to the path of viability.

Under the same 1963 Constitution, the regions received 50% of the royalties accruing from mining activities within their territories. Of the remaining balance, the federal government retained only 20% and paid the balance of 30% into the Distributive Pool Account to be shared by the federal government and all the regions in the proportion of 5% to the federal government, 24% to the Western Region, 31% to the Eastern Region, and 40% to the Northern Region. In addition, as has been stated earlier, the Regions contributed funds to meet the administrative costs of running the federal government.

After the 1994/95 Constitutional Conference, the Abacha regime set up the Abdurrahman Okene Committee on Devolution of Powers which worked for more than two years and produced a detailed report on how power could be devolved to states and local governments.

That report should be found and the best of its recommendations implemented. Additionally, the 2014 National Conference, of which I was privileged to be a member representing the Nigerian Academy of Letters, also made extensive recommendations on devolution of powers. More recently, the APC Committee on True Federalism under the leadership of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State also made similar recommendations on devolution of powers from the Centre to sub-national units. All these reports should be aggregated and synthesized to produce a blueprint for our revitalized federalism.

The Need for Accountability and Good Governance

Surprisingly, the Nigerian elite seem less concerned about more critical issues such as accountability and good governance than they are with restructuring. We may return to all the lofty ideals of the First Republic, such as fiscal federalism and the derivation principle, but without restoring accountability and good governance we would simply by enriching a few individuals and impoverishing our communities.

Our performance in the Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance in 2019 is poor and declining. Our overall Governance Score is 45.5 and our rank is 34th out of 54 African countries. We recorded a decline of -1.6 between 2010 and 2019. Our score on Transparency and Accountability, which is slightly better than our previous performance, is 49.5 and our rank is 16 out of 54 with an overall improvement of +4.4 between 2010 and 2019.

Accountability is very low in Nigeria today considering the impunity with which political office holders, especially governors, convert public assets to their own. Some of them have been jailed recently but there are many more who are not even being investigated.

Conclusion

Nigeria needs devolution of powers, responsibilities and resources from the Centre to the federating units. In this there should be no holds barred and we can accommodate the whole range of demands, from state police to resource control. However, as a corollary to the envisaged reform, we must restore accountability and good governance to the system.