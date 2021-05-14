Unlike other elective offices in the executive arm of government, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), gives lawmakers unlimited terms to serve. SUNDAY ISUWA and ADEBIYI ADEDAYO presents their profiles and participation in the lawmaking processes.

In the Senate, despite competitions to occupy elective offices in Nigeria, 11 senators have made it to the red chamber for three consecutive times and more. While in the House of Representatives, five lawmakers have also joined the rank. This feat qualifies them to be addressed as high ranking lawmakers.

Ahmad Lawan

Senator Lawan, the Senate president is one of the most experienced lawmakers in the National Assembly. He came to the National Assembly in 1999, as a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) which transformed into the former All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and later merged with other parties to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014.

Born on 12th January, 1959, the 62-year-old lawmaker served in the House of Representatives before moving to the red chamber. In the 8th Senate, he was majority leader towards the end of the session.

Before the inauguration of the 9th Senate, the leadership of his party anointed him to be Senate president but lost to former Senate President Bukola Saraki in a political drama where the PDP outwitted the APC.

The lecturer-turned politician has a PhD in Remote Sensing. He has great knowledge of the workings of the legislature. He was among the lawmakers that rejected the third term for former President Ousegun Olusegun Obasanjo. He was also among the lawmakers who passed the “doctrine of necessity” to make former then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan acting president when the late President Umaru Yar’Adua fell sick. Lawan has so many bills sponsored and passed to his credit. Among them are the Desertification Control Commission Bill.

Ike Ekweremadu

Senator Ekweremadu has been credited with being the longest serving presiding officer in the National Assembly. He served for 12 years as Deputy Senate President (2007-2015) under David Mark as Senate President and under former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki (2015-2019).

The lawyer-turned politician has been in the National Assembly since 2003 and currently serving his fifth term. Born in 1962, he was chairman of Aninri local government Aarea of Enugu State.

Senator Ekweremadu is a member of the PDP and holds both Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Law from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Law from the University of Abuja. Ekweremadu was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987 and has sponsored several bills but his major contribution has been on the constitution amendments. He sponsored the River Basins Development Authority (Establishment etc) Act 2004 among others.

Ali Ndume

Senator Ndume was first sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives in 2003 to represent Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency under the platform of the defunct ANPP. He was minority leader in 2007 in the House of Representatives and Senate leader in the 8th Assembly.

He is one of the politicians whose constituents have been standing by him not minding the political parties. In December 2010, he defected from the ANPP to the PDP, citing injustice going on in the party as his reason. He contested the Borno South senatorial election in 2011 on the ticket of the PDP and won.

Ndume was one of the members who left the PDP before the 2015 general elections on the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to join the APC and was re-elected in 2015.

He contested for the office of the Senate President in 2019. Even though he got some significant votes from his colleagues, the party had anointed Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as Senate president and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Ndume was born on November 20, 1959, in Gwoza, Borno State. He holds a B.Ed and M.Ed in Business and Computer Education from the University of Toledo, Ohio, United States of America in 1990 and was awarded Magna Cum Laude academic honour. He has contributed immensely as a lawmaker. Apart from playing a key role in the constitution amendment, Ndume has sponsored several bills. Among them are the bill that led to the establishment of Army University in Borno State and Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2015. He also sponsored the Constituencies Development Fund Bill and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill that enabled Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to vote in the 2015 elections.

James Manager

Senator Manager, 60, is also one of the longest serving legislators in the country. As a former chairman of PDP in Delta State, he was sworn in as a senator in 2003 to represent Delta South senatorial district and since then has been in the Senate. Manager is in his fourth term in the red chamber. He defeated former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of the APC during the 2019 general elections.

Manager is a lawyer and graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he studied law. His legislation was instrumental to the peace process in the Niger Delta region and ensured the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). He advised the late President Umaru Yar’Adua to appoint a competent person to head the agency for rapid development in the region. In 2019, he warned lawmakers against passing bills that will be turned back by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Philip Aduda

Senator Aduda was first sworn in as member of the House of Representatives in 2003 and was there until 2011 when he stepped up to the Senate. At the inauguration of the 8th Senate, he was made the minority whip, a position he is still holding. The 51-year-old was born on 13th June, 1969. An indigene of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he sponsored a bill on the Federal Capital Territory Area Councils (Administrative and Political Structure) Bill and a bill for the establishment of University of Science and Technology, Abaji, among several others.

Emmanuel Bwacha

Senator Bwacha was elected into the Senate in 2011 under the platform of the PDP. He has been returning to the red chamber since then. The 58-year-old politician was born on 15th December, 1962 in Donga, Taraba State. He is one of the experienced and outstanding principal officers in the 9th Senate.

Bwacha who is deputy minority leader has sponsored several bills and his contributions to the Electoral Act Amendment and the constitution amendment is immense. He sponsored the bill that led to the establishment of the Federal University, Wukari among others.

Oluremi Tinubu

Senator Tinubu is the wife of the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She has been in the red chamber since 2011, becoming the only longest serving woman senator in the 9th Assembly. Born on 21st September, 1960, the 60-year-old lawmaker and former first lady of Lagos State has sponsored several bills including a bill to reform the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to make it a more viable entity and a bill to tackle sexual harassment in tertiary institutions of learning.

Abdullahi Adamu

The 74-year-old former governor of Nasarawa State came to the Senate in 2011. A member of the APC, Adamu is one of the think-tanks in the 9th Senate.

He recently sponsored a bill which was passed that will lead to the establishment of a National Agricultural Development Fund with the president’s assent. He has sponsored several other bills.

Bala Ibn Na’allah

Na’Allah came to the National Assembly through the House of Representatives and served from 2003 to 2011.

In the 2015 elections, he won the Kebbi South senatorial district election on the platform of the APC. A lawyer and pilot, he recently had a heated debate with the Senate spokesman during plenary that there was no aspect of Nigeria the red chamber can’t legislate on.

Born on June 2, 1967, Na’Allah has sponsored several bills including the one that led to the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru.

Danjuma Mohammed Goje

The 68-year-old former governor of Gombe State was born in Pindiga, Akko, Gombe State in 1952.

He served as governor under the platform of the PDP but now a member of the APC. He has been in the Senate since 2011. He made a failed attempt to be Senate president of the 9th Assembly and sponsored a bill for the amendment of the NDIC Act 2006 among others.

Kabiru Gaya

Senator Gaya, 68, a former governor of Kano State, joined the Senate in 2007 under the platform of the ANPP. After the merger that led to the formation of APC in 2014, Gaya remains a regular in the Nigeria Senate.

Apart from sponsoring bills and other legislative activities, Gaya is the chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC. He sponsored a bill for the National Road Fund (Establishment etc.) Bill, 2019 among others.

House Of Reps Members

Ebomo Nicolas Mutu

Hon Mutu is the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Gas Resources and has been elected into the Green Chamber for six consecutive terms since 1999, making him the longest serving member of the Lower House.

Mutu who is 60-year-old represents Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency of Delta State. He has chaired the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and at various times served in Committees on Banking and Currency, Niger Delta, Governmental Affairs, Sports, and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Despite his wealth of experience as a lawmaker, Mutu is not known to be one of the vocal voices on the floor of the House. However, this is not enough to conclude that his legislative interest has suffered; his strategy has been to operate at the committee level to secure the interest of his people.

In 2016, Mutu sponsored the NDDC Amendment Act which empowers the minister of Niger Delta Affairs to make regulations for the effective discharge of the commission.

Femi Hakeem Gbajabiamila

Hon Olufemi Hakeen Gbajabiamila is the incumbent speaker of the House of representatives. He was first elected into the Green Chamber in 2003 to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Gbaja, as he is fondly called, served as minority whip from 2007 and later became minority leader, a position he held for eight consecutive years till 2015.

Upon his re-election into the House in 2015, Gbajabiamila contested for the position of speaker but narrowly lost to the immediate past speaker Yakubu Dogara and was later elected leader of the 8th House of Representatives.

His legislative interests include the independence of the legislature and welfare.

Despite the overall responsibility of being the speaker, Gbajabiamila has not neglecedt his primary responsibility as a lawmaker, and has since his emergence as speaker in 2019, sponsored 21 bills. The bills include the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Physically-challenged (Empowerment) Bill, 2019; Presidential (Transition) Bill, 2019; Economic Stimulus Bill, 2019; Labour Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Bill, 2019; Employees (Unpaid Wages Prohibition) Bill, 2019 and Federal Highways Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Others are Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020; Quarantine Act (Repeal and Reenactment) Bill, 2020; Nigeria Local Content Development and Enforcement Bill, 2020 and four separate bills on the alteration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, all of which were introduced in 2019.

Leonard Okuweh Ogor

Like Gbajabiamila, Hon Leonard Okuweh Ogor, popularly known as Leo Ogor, is one of the most outspoken members of the House. The lawmaker has been representing Isoko North/Isoko South Federal Constituency of Delta State since 2003.

Ogor was the minority leader of the House in the 8th Assembly and served as deputy house leader in the 7th Assembly.

He also served as chairman of several Ad-hoc Committees of the House including the Pentascope Investigative Panel, Malabu Oil Block Sale, Single Windows System, BOFIA Amendment Act Committee, Ad-hoc Committee on the Poor Services of GSM service providers in the country, Chairman Ad-hoc Committee on Rice Import Quota and Duty Payments and many others.

Ogor has sponsored 16 bills, including the bill for an Act to amend the Nigerian LNG (Fiscal incentive, Guarantees and Assurances) to make its statutory contribution to the NDDC Fund and for other matters connected therewith.

His 2016 bill on immunity clause for presiding officers of the National Assembly remains one of the most controversial in the history of Nigeria’s legislature.

Umar Yakubu Barde

Hon Barde has been representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State since 2003 and was the minority whip in the 8th Assembly. Vocal and outspoken, Barde is passionate about peace and security in his constituency and Kaduna State.

Barde is one of the PDP members backed by the party for leadership positions in the 9th House but lost out in the power game.

He has sponsored four bills in the 9th Assembly, including the Bill to Repeal Local Government Basic Constitution and Transitional Provision Act; Prevention of Crime Amendment Bill; First Degree/HND Dichotomy and Discrimination Abolition Bill and Bill to Repeal National Emergency Management Agency Act.

Alhassan Ado Garba Doguwa

Hon Doguwa who is the majority leader of the House and whip of the 8th House was first elected to the Green Chamber under the defunct SDP in 1992.

He succeeded in returning to the House in 2007 and has since remained in the Lower holding sensitive positions. In the 6th Assembly, he was deputy chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and in the 7th Assembly, he served as the chairman, House Committee on MDGs.

Although Doguwa almost lost out in the 2019 election when the Court of Appeal in Kaduna nullified his election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a re-run within 90 days. Eventually, he won and the position of House majority leader was preserved until his return.

While Doguwa cannot be remembered for any sound legislative contribution on the floor of the House, He is no doubt a core political strategist and a stabilising factor in the House.