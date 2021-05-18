“I am so happy for you and your mother,” the woman who shared the bed next to my mother was telling me as I watched my mother sleep. “You would be leaving here tomorrow,” she said slowly. I smiled, Adeola was one of the patients that made the ward interesting.

Like me, she had a strong sense of right and wrong and despised injustice. She had personally told us of how a nurse had slapped her when she was ill and pregnant and not herself, and how she had personally looked for the nurse after delivery and returned the favour before leaving the hospital never to return.

Adeola was on admission for a sprained arm. She had had an accident and her arm was in a sling. Even here she did not suffer any nonsense from Nurse Telemundo (I forgot her real name). However she spoke kindly of Nurse Sharon (recall Mary Poppins?) nearly everyone in the Ward liked when she was on duty. “I want to leave soon too. It’s not good to stay long in the hospital,”

Adeola mentioned with a sigh. I raised my brows, “Your arm still needs some more X-Rays,” I reminded her. She shrugged her good shoulder, and tried to sit up on her bed, “And annoyingly so I’m afraid. Sometimes I think Dr Danjuma enjoys keeping me here to punish me for how I spoke to Nurse Telemundo,” she joked. We both laughed.