Second Republic governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, is dead. He died yesterday after a brief illness at the age of 84 after a protracted illness.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites after funeral prayers at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

The funeral prayer was led by popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi and attended a mammoth crowd.

One of his sons, Kallamu Balarabe-Musa, confirmed the death of the former national chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) to LEADERSHIP.

Kallamu had also said the late patriot will be buried by 4 pm after funeral prayers at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

Musa’s death was announced by one of his close political associates and former Senator, Shehu Sani.

“Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died.May Allah forgive his souls and grant him Aljanna firdausi.Amin,” Mr Sani tweeted on his Twitter handle.

The late Musa, a dissident who was consistently opposed to bad governance and politics of greed and selfishness, was chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and later stepped down voluntarily on health ground and old age.

PMB, Lawan, Govs, Obasanjo, Atiku Others Mourn

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, state governors, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku

Abubakar, and other prominent Nigerians yesterday paid glowing tributes to the Balarabe Musa, describing him as the champion for the upliftment of the poor.

President Buhari joined the government and people of Kaduna

State in mourning the late Musa, saying he will be sorely missed by all Nigerians who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless.

In a statement by his media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president said Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.

Shehu noted that as the former governor goes home, President Buhari “affirmed that he left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy”, even as said his “role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity”.

President Buhari prayed Almighty God “to grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends and associates”.

Also, the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, condoled with the family

of the former Kaduna State as well as the government and people of the State

over the demise of Musa.

The Senate president described Alhaji Balarabe Muss as a principled

political leader who throughout his life consistently championed the

cause of the masses.

In a press statement signed by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan said

the former governor shunned material benefits and remained constant on

the path of his convictions all through his long and illustrious

political career.

He noted that Alhaji Balarabe Musa’s life personified the struggle for the underdogs, adding that his legacy is indelible and

will always be cherished.

The Senate president prayed for the sweet repose of Musa’s gentle soul in

Aljannah Firdaus.

Also, the Northern Governors Forum said it was saddened by the death of the former civilian governor.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement signed by his director of press and public affairs, Simon Makut Macham, said the passing of the elder statesman was a great loss to his immediate family, the Government and people of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large as he will be greatly

missed.

Lalong said, “Former Governor Balarabe Musa is without doubt a political giant in the history of Nigeria as he demonstrated patriotism, passion and selflessness in his engagements. He was a principled man who stood for his convictions even when many did not agree with him. He demonstrated that governance is truly about service and lived a very simlle life”.

The forum said the late Alhaji Musa spoke out against oppression, injustice, corruption and crime with such passion that clearly motivated many younger persons to fight for the cause of democracy and also seek public office as a platform for service.

According to them, his legacies will continue to endure as he was an exemplary and mentored many who have impacted the nation, even as they prayed Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family, friends and associates.

On his part, Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, mourned the death of the former governor of the state.

Governor el-Rufai in a statement issued by his special adviser on media and communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said his government was proud of the public service that Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa rendered to the state and its people.

Muyiwa said el-Rufai sent a condolence message to Balarabe’s family.

He quoted the governor as saying, “Alhaji Balarabe Musa will be remembered as a

progressive politician who tried in his time as governor to expand the

horizons of opportunity for ordinary people.’’

The deceased ,according to Governor el-Rufai, made notable contributions

to industrializing the state.

He stated: “As a leader, he demonstrated at the

ballot box, the capacity of a political party devoted to the

protection of the interest of ordinary people to acquire power

democratically.

“As a private citizen, he projected the qualities of principled

politics, decency, integrity, consistency and commitment to improving

the lives of our ‘talakawa’ in Kaduna State and Nigeria.

“Despite the setback of his unwarranted impeachment from the office of

Governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa remained steadfast to his principles

and spoke his mind often, helping to project a radical voice in public

discourse in defense of democracy, and to advance social justice.’’

Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, described the late former governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as an icon of democracy in Nigeria and a champion of the downtrodden.

He said the late Balarabe Musa was a politician who gave his all for

the people he served without expecting anything in return.

The chairman of the NGF, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, commiserated

with the government and people of Kaduna State over the death of the

elder statesman.

He noted that the late Musa was a highly principled politician who saw

public service as a sacrifice and not as an opportunity to acquire

wealth as he lived a simple life throughout his lifetime.

Fayemi eulogised the late former Kaduna Governor as a father figure of

opposition politics who spoke the truth to the governments of the day

without fear or favour.

He also described the late Balarabe Musa as a rallying point of

progressive politics in the North and a respected voice in the quest

for a better Nigeria.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, described the death

of Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa as serious blow to the nation’s democracy.

In a statement signed by chief press secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Kano yesterday, Kanduje said the death of the one-time governor of Kaduna state on the platform of the defunct PRP was a great loss not only to members of his immediate family, Kaduna State but to the entire nation.

“From Allah we emanated and to him shall we all return. We received

with rude shock and unbelieving sadness, the death of the former

Second Republic Governor of the old Kaduna state, Malam Abdulkadir

Balarabe Musa, who passed away when Nigeria needed him the most,” he said.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, said that the death of the

elder statesman was a huge loss to the country.

Ortom described the deceased as a true

patriot who made his views known on national issues in an unbiased

manner and contributed in several other ways to nation building.

He stated that Nigeria will miss Alhaji Musa who, for many years,

was a voice of the masses, calling for good governance and improved

standard of living for Nigerians.

A statement by his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, quoted the

governor as praying to God to grant the late Alhaji Balarabe eternal

rest and his family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

For his part, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described the late Musa as a genuine patriotic Nigerian.

Obasanjo, in a statement signed by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said

Musa’s belief in a greater Nigeria was unwavering.

Declaring that he received the death of the first civilian governor of Kaduna state with deep shock, the former president also explained that the late Balarabe demonstrated a, “remarkable talent and ability” in pursuit of his belief in greater Nigeria till death.

He said, “Despite his latter impeachment as the Governor of Kaduna State in

1981, he contested an elective office for the Peoples Redemption Party

(PRP) where he ran as Presidential Candidate in the 2003 election

which unfortunately he lost.

“The late Alhaji Balarabe Musa will be remembered for his invaluable

contribution to Nigeria’s political evolution. He brought renewed activism, verve and resourcefulness to bear on the nation’s polity,” Obasanjo was quoted to have disclosed.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it was deeply grieved by the death of elder statesman, outstanding democrat and former

governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

The party described Alhaji Balarabe Musa’s death as a huge national

loss given his steadfastness, patriotic contributions and zeal in

fighting for the unity, stability and development of our nation.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan in a

statement said, “Alhaji Musa was a forthright leader, an embodiment of

ideals, who spent better part of his life championing the entrenchment

of justice, equity, fairness and rule of law in every sector of our national life, despite the challenges he faced.

“Our party commiserates with the Balarabe Musa family, the government

and people of Kaduna state, as well as his friends and associates even

as we pray that the Almighty God grants eternal repose to his soul and

fortitude to the family and the nation at large, to bear this

irreparable loss,” the party added in the statement.

A former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, described the demise of Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as a big blow to the struggle for the emancipation of the oppressed in the country.

Reacting to the demise of the elder statesman in Abuja, Senator Mark noted

that the late politician was an uncommon activist and defender of the ordinary man.

According to Mark, “Balarabe Musa was a great patriot. He was an

advocate for peace and justice. He was a voice for the voiceless.

“He was bluntly frank, courageous and steadfast. He never shied away

from fighting for justice. He called a spade its proper name.”

In Balarabe Musa, Senator Mark stated that Nigeria has lost an honest

and patriotic statesman, pointing out that until his death, he

remained one of the best and fertile minds amongst the political

class.

Also, a former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, described the

late Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa as a humble and a true nationalist who lived a fulfilled life.

He recalled that the defunct PRP, on which platform Musa was elected governor in 1979, interpreted and implemented the NEPU ideology.

He said, “Balarabe Musa’s biggest dream was emancipation of common man, he sacrificed all his comfort and life for the struggle. Today, the peasants’ children are the ones occupying all the positions from Villa to wards, from heads to messengers as he dreamed for.

“Today, no second-class citizens in Nigeria, people are now attaining positions based on merit not by their descent as it was before”.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said the late elder statesman will

be remembered as the last man standing in the war against corruption,

exploitation and dictatorship.

The forum’s national publicity secretary, Emammnuel Yawe in their

condolence message described late Musa as a veteran politician from

colonial times, through the first republic and in all the republics

that followed.

ACF said, “In the second republic he again teamed up with his old comrades in NEPU and their leader, Mallam Aminu Kano to form the Peoples

Redemption Party, PRP on whose ticket he was elected governor of

Kaduna State. Sadly, he was impeached and removed before he could

execute his program.

“As sad as that experience was, he devoted the rest of his life for

the struggle to improve the life of the ordinary Nigerian.

Nigeria will remember Balarabe Musa as the last man standing in the

war against corruption, exploitation and dictatorship”.

Also, Convener of Unity House Foundation (UHF), Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has said the late former Kaduna State Governor, Alhaji Balarade Musa, died

for the people.

Wali, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt,

said the exit of Musa who until his death was national chairman of

the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has brought and end to the age of

honour in politics.

He stated that although the late politician was impeached from office

on June 23, 1981, he remained larger than those who impeached him

because he refused to be compromised.

The UHF convener said, “With the exit ofAlhaji Balarabe Musa, one is

tempted to say that his demise brings to an end the age of honour in

our politics. To Balarabe, his honour or ideological commitment was

more important to him than the highly coveted seat at the Lugard House

in 1979.

“To Musa, the people of Kaduna state elected him as governor of Kaduna

state, to implement the programmes and policies of the People’s

Redemption Party (PRP). He wasn’t elected to share the mandate with

the National Party of Nigeria (NPN)-dominated State House of Assembly.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) also mourned the

death of its former national chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

In a statement signed by its secretary general, Chief Willy Ezugwu, CNPP said that the death was highly regrettable at this trying times of our nationhood, adding that he would be highly missed by the ordinary citizens of Nigeria whom he had consistently stood with.

It said, “His exit is very painful as he was a father to all irrespective of tribe or religious affiliation.

He lived and died with his allegiance to the country unquestionable and his integrity intact.

“We enjoin all political leaders to remember that there is an end, power and wealth will pass away but our deeds will continue to speak for us or against us when we are no more”.