A non-partisan group, Patriotic Elders Network for Peace, Unity and Justice in Nigeria has said it is prepared to defend Nigeria from those who instigate crisis in the country.

The group said it would not sit and watch things go wrong in Nigeria, adding that as elders, they would carry out peaceful engagement through the promotion of unity and justice.

At its maiden press conference in Abuja, the convener of the group, who is also the Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman of Arewa Traders Association, Dr Bature Abdulaziz, said they would also promote sense of patriotism among Nigerians.

The group which is made up of all ethnic nationalities in the country, urged Nigerians not to be deceived by the antics of some foreign powers who may not want the progress and development of Nigeria.

“One of our core objectives is the promotion of peace, justice in the nation. We created this organisation to explicitly prevent ourselves of sitting, watching and folding of hands while people damage the good name of our motherland within and outside of her territory.

“Unfortunately, only a handful number of citizens showcase the good side of the country. Our aim here is to change the narrative,” the group said.

On how they are going to achieve the objectives, the elders said they are going to promote patriotism among Nigerians.

“We will sensitize the citizenry on the virtues of nationalism. We will promote unity amongst Nigeria’s diverse peoples.

“We will engage the mass media and other stakeholders in showcasing the positive side and aspects of the Nigerian nation.

“We are going to foster the exchange of ideas that will address various national challenges. Currently, we are prepared and ready to defend our nation from instigators through peace, unity, and justice, “ he said.