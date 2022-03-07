Stakeholders have advocated Nigerians’ patronage of locally made products to boost the economy and strengthen forex reserves.

Nigerians have continued to spend the nation’s foreign reserves in the importation of finished consumer products that could be sourced locally.

Stakeholders at the launch of ChildAfrique Limited, over the weekend in Lagos, said local manufacturers are doing excellently well as several brands across Nigeria and Africa, are now competing with foreign products.

President, Association of African Startups, Just Ibe, said there is a bigger push for local manufacturers to start exporting their goods and services, adding that the Nigerian government are doing everything they can to make the requirement not as stiff as it used to be. She however urged Nigerians and Africans to patronise locally made goods, adding that “We are Nigerians! We are Africans. If we don’t patronise us, the world will continue to put in our faces, what they think we need. everything that we need and will ever need have been provided for us in Nigeria and Africa at large. We must begin to look for alternatives in our country. Anytime you want to buy a product, look for the Nigeria/Africa alternative.”

In the same vein, the CEO/founder ChildAfrique Limited, Mrs Aronke Feyi-Emmanuel, said, Africans have potentials to produce locally, all that is needed in the continent. “If we must liberate Africa from the shackles that have held us down for many years, we need to begin to look inward, because our solution to the growth of the economy of the the continent is within us,” Feyi-Emmanuel added.

Feyi-Emmanuel, who recently flagged off ChildAfrique limited, an online market place for made in Africa baby skincare and maternity products, said Africa childcare business owners can now begin to find global market for African products to compete globally, through ChildAfrique online market.She disclosed that vendors from Kenya, Ghana Uganda and South Africa will be listing their products on ChildAfrique online platform, adding that, “We have a quality assurance assessment that we do for vendors who want to come onboard, as efforts to ensure that what our children are consuming or wearing are not substandard. The products on the online platform have been tested and they are of good quality.”

She however assured that the ChildAfrique online market will boost Nigeria economy and that of Africa, create more jobs for Africans and strengthen Africa’s forex reserves, while urging Africans to patronise locally made products.

