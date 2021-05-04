ADVERTISEMENT

Abductors of some students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State yesterday threatened to kill the victims if their demand for N100 million ransom is not met today.

The gunmen, suspected to be bandits, had attacked the school on April 18 this year and abducted some students.

While the state is yet to confirm the exact number of students taken hostage, the bandits consequently killed three of the students and later another two, even as negotiation for an N800 million ransom with the parents was ongoing.

A report by an online newspaper, The Cable, quoted one Sani Idris Jalingo who identified himself as the leader of the bandits as saying in a telephone conversation with the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA) that 17 of the students are still in their custody. Jalingo said the families of the students had already paid

N55 million which he claims was used to feed the abductees.

He further demanded a ransom of

N100 million and 10 motorcycles, warning that if the Kaduna state government or the victims’ families fail to meet their demands by Tuesday, the remaining students will be killed.

He said five of the students were killed to prove that the state and the federal governments have failed.

“We heard the utterances of the Kaduna State Governor that he will not pay randoms